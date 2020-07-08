Out and About in Petaluma

Got an upcoming event, meeting, activity, concert, presentation or other thing, either outdoors and socially distant or cirtual and online? Drop a line to david.templeton@arguscourier with all the details.

TIME TRAVEL: Copperfield’s presents an online interview with the author of “The Lost Department Stores of San Francisco.”

SF’S LOST DEPARTMENT STORES

Copperfield’s Books welcomes author Anne Evers Hitz for an online interview about her new book, ’The Lost Department Stores of San Francisco,’ on Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. In the book, Hitz explores the grand shopping palaces of the late 19th century, visited by dressed-to-the-nines clientele eager to be dazzled by the latest fashions and trends, and the colorful personalities who created six major local stores that defined shopping in San Francisco. The live online event is free. Find out how to participate at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE ONLINE MEETING

The Village Network of Petaluma is hosting a virtual meeting to inform interested and curious individuals about how adults 50 and over can enjoy valuable connections and conversations with their community. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states an announcement from the Village Network, which offers a number of programs and volunteer services. RSVP to the Village office to receive a Zoom link. The next meeting after that will be Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. RSVP are 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The once-monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café is now a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. Aqus.com/online.

BACK-TO-BACK WRITERS FORUMS IN JULY

The final two Writers Forum events, sponsored by Copperfield’s Books and currently taking place online only, will happen back to back on July 14 and 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Publishing veteran Brenda Knight will speak on the first of the events, discussing the hurdles of book publishing and how to navigate them. The second forum will feature author and writing instructor Stacey Dennick, who will offer tips on creating dynamic dialogue, and some of the common pitfalls that lead to less interesting chat between fictional characters. Both forums will be hosted by Marlene Cullen. For information on “attending” these Zoom-based events, Thewritespot.us/forum.php.

SUNDAY AFTERNOONS: Stella and Ian play live Facebook concerts every Sunday, and yes, they take requests.

LIVE CONCERT: STELLA & JAN DUO EVERY SUNDAY

It started in the early days of the quarantine, and it just took off. Every Sunday afternoon, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Stella Heath and Ian Scherer play classics and requests on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/stella.heath) with tips gratefully accepted via Venmo or Paypal.

ZOOM WRITING WITH MARLENE CULLEN

Grab your notebook and pen, and prepare to practice the art of creative writing, at any level from beginning to experienced, as Aqus Community Foundation presents a new series of regular writing workshops with Marlene Cullen. On Wednesday, July 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cullen will go over the guideline for all Zoom participants, then present a series of prompts that “attendees” will use to create a story, poem or other piece of writing. For detailed information, check the online calendar at Aqus.com. The link to the zoom meeting is us02web.zoom.us/j/82826030983. No new participants will be admitted after 6:45.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

STRETCHING OUT: Petaluma Park Yoga offers socially distanced yoga classes three times a week at Wickersham Park.

SOCIALLY-DISTANCED IN-PERSON EVENTS

YOGA IN THE PARK

Getting tired of doing yoga in front of your television? Looking for a way to hang out in a park and still stay socially distanced? In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength & Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com.

WOMAN’S CLUB SPEAKER SERIES RESUMES

Dr. Bonnie Bergin, founder of Canine Companions for Independence and Penngrove’s Bergin University for Canine Studies will be the featured speaker when the Petaluma Woman’s Club restarts its Covid-delayed speaker series on Tuesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. A longtime service dog researcher and educator, Dr. Bergin’s appearance kicks-off the renewed series of conversations with local woman leaders in business and the arts. To be held at the Woman’s Club, 518 B St., the event will have limited seating due to virus restrictions and safety protocols. The sponsor is Mahoney Architects and Interiors. Tickets are $15, and are available from Eventbrite. Visit PetalumaWomansClub.com.

"Life in the Bird Cage" by Amy Critchett at 28 West St.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.