Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

JENNIE LEE SPARKS CHANGE

In her new book “Spark Change: 108 Provocative Questions for Spiritual Evolution,” writer Jennie Lee takes the notion that “Quality questions lead to quality answers,” and runs with it. The award-winning author of “True Yoga: Practicing with the Yoga Sutras for Happiness & Spiritual Fulfillment” will be reading from and discussing her latest book in a virtual author appearance, presented by Copperfield’s Books, on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Reserve a place at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Diane Dupuis

DANCE AND HEALING:

NEW WRITER’S FORUMS

On Sunday, Sept. 6, as part of Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen’s popular Writer’s Forum, author Diane Dupuis will read from her new book "Dancing Through Life,“ and give participants an opportunity to learn about GROOVE, a world-wide dance movement that Dupuis discovered nine years ago, and now leads daily classes in on Zoom. “Dancing Through Life” is her first published work. Then, the following Wednesday, Sept. 9, author Bella Mahaya Carter (“Write Where You Are: The Art of Being Present on the Page”) will be the guest. Carter will discuss her award-winning memoir, “Raw: My Journey from Anxiety to Joy,” and will likely touch upon her essay “Reflections on Receiving a Book Award,” which appears in the latest “Write Spot” anthology: “Writing as a Path to Healing.” For information on virtually attending the forum, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

TRANSCENDENCE GALA

Concluding its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, the Sonoma-based company presents its annual “Gala Celebration,” the fourth and final, streamable “Broadway Under the Stars” show of 2020. A musical benefit featuring the “best of the best” moments from the last eight years of shows, this is, according to Transcendence Artistic Director Amy Miller, the big one. “It all comes down to this. Our worldwide, virtual family will come together for one last dazzling, sparkling, spectacular Summer evening.” The company’s Gala Celebration is its biggest and most loved fundraising event, and this year the whole world is invited, so tell your friends, wherever they happen to live. Streaming five time over the next weekend, the show runs Sept. 11, 12 and 13. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘PIPER AT THE GATES OF DAWN’

The Friends of the Petaluma River present a live, word-for-word performance of “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” the magical and mysterious story that is chapter seven of Kenneth Grahame’s beloved classic “The Wind in the Willows.” It’s the lyrical tale of Rat, Mole and a late night boat journey up the river to search for a lost baby otter, and will be presented on Facebook and YouTube as a fully memorized recitation (all 3800 words) by the Argus-Courier’s community editor David Templeton, with introduction and post-performance panel discussion hosted by Daedalus Howell. Saturday, September 12, 5:30 p.m. The event is free to watch, with opportunities to contribute that will include a “Wind in the Willows”-themed gift basket. For information on how to catch the performance visit FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org.

BEDTIME STORIES

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

1985 - A few locations in Bodega were used in the filming of 'The Goonies.'

‘GOONIES’ DRIVE-IN

"Sloth! Loves! Chunk!“

If you actually know what that means, then you’ve probably seen ”The Goonies,“ the 1985 cult-favorite adventure from Richard Donner. If you haven’t, here’s your chance to do so, at Petaluma’s new weekly Drive-In movie experience at the Fairgrounds. Produced by San Francisco Bay Area Pop-Up Events, this screening is part of a series that continues through September. For a flat rate of $40 per vehicle, you’ll be shown to a parking space facing the screen, where after sunset you’ll be able to watch the film, listening to it through your car radio tuned to a channel you’ll be supplied with upon entry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. If you might get hungry, plan ahead because there is a drive-thru “fair food” area on the fairgrounds as well. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory when outside your vehicle. For information on this and other upcoming Petaluma screenings, visit BayAreaPopUpTickets.com.