Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

THE NUTCRACKER 2020: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

What’s Christmas without The Nutcracker? This year, the Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast School of Ballet are teaming up to present an online, all-virtual Nutcracker, beginning on Christmas Eve and running through New Year’s Day. For a one-family ticket donation of $35, you can watch the show at any time from Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. For information visit PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

JANE SMILEY LIVE

Copperfield’s will host a conversation with author Jane Smiley (“A Thousand Acres”), talking about her new novel “Perestroika in Paris,” on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. The book follows a spirited and curious, runaway French racehorse named Perestroika (“Paras” for short), who finds herself wandering through Paris in the company of German dog, two duck, a raven - and a mysterious human boy. Find out more at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Beginning Jan. 22, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater will be presenting a streaming production of Oscar-winning writer James Lecesne’s (“Trevor”) acclaimed one-character comedy-drama “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” featuring a virtuoso performance by Mike Pavone, directed by Nathan Cummings. Pavone plays Chuck DeSantis, a New Jersey detective investigating the case of a brave young gay man whose recent death may not be all that it seems. The New Yorker called the play “A whodunit with a heart of gold,” while the New York Times said, “Bravo! LEaves you brimming with joy!” Information at CinnabarTheater.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT

Though Petaluma’s annual kids bird count has been put on hold for 2020, the next Western Sonoma County Christmas Bird Count is still on for Sunday, December 27, 2020. This is a do-it-yourself activity, in which participants can download a form from the Madrone Audubon society, and add any sightings of the flying creatures on the list, then submit it back for official tallying. National Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count (held near Christmas, but not usually on it) is the longest running “citizen science” survey in the world. It launched in 1900, in Boston and New York, and now, every year, participants collect date on the birds they see over the course of the survey. Be safe, use all proper precautions, and have fun counting. MadroneAudubon.org.

CITY OF LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR

While it’s true that many of us will not be hosting holiday visitors this year, that’s no reason to hide our Christmas lights under a bushel. At this season, especially this year, who couldn’t use the bright-and-beautiful emotional uplift of seeing a gorgeously decorated house bedazzled and bedecked with glowing lights? The Petaluma Visitors Program is again organizing its annual Self-Guided City of Lights Tour, which officially began on Dec. 1 and will run nightly through Dec. 26. On the VisitPetaluma website, you’ll find a map to local households that have festooned their glittering exteriors with all manner electric lamp, light, lantern, bulb and beacon, be they incandescent, LED, icicle-style, rope-style, candle-style, retro, micro or mesh, projected, electric or battery-operated. And don’t get us started on what illuminated inflatable characters might be on display, because that list could go on for a page-and-a-half.

PRAY THEIR NAMES

United Church of Christ Petaluma is hosting an outdoor exhibition titled “Pray Their Names,” a large-scale meditative installation by Sonoma artist and minister Rev. Katie Morrison. Covering several acres overlooking the City of Petaluma, the project features 143 mounted wooden hearts bearing the names of Black Americans whose lives have been lost to race-related violence since the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Alabama in 1955. Along with Till’s name are others ranging from the familiar (Medgar Evers, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Breona Taylor, George Floyd) to many whose names and stories are less well known. Visitors are invited to sit overlooking the city in meditative contemplation of the small representative sampling of lives lost, from 4 p.m. on weekdays, all day pm on Saturdays, and after 12 noon on Sundays. The exhibit runs through December 31. During the month of December an additional piece is the Tree of Hope, on which visitors are incited to hang small disks (COVID concerns addressed on site) with your hopes for the coming year, after experiencing the Pray Their Names exhibition. The United Church of Christ Petaluma is located at 825 Middlefield Drive. Information can be found at UCCPetaluma.org.

YOGA IN THE PARK AND/OR BARN

Yoga in the Park has become a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes in a large open-air barn five minutes from town. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)