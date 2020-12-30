Out and About in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

EKI SHOLA: GIFT OF GRIEF

After the 2017 Sonoma County Tubbs wildfires, writing music became a healing necessity for Eki Shola, a musician and physician. She soon wrote and produced a trilogy album beginning with “Possible,” symbolizing a moment characterized by hope and a determination to not give up after losing so much. The second album “Drift,” representing the next period in Shola’s grief process, a time of cocooning while surrounded by movement and music. The final album, “Essential,” was inspired by periods of contemplation, and embraces newness and self-discovery through the power of voice. To mark the release of the final recording in the trilogy, Shola is embarked on a Virtual Essential Tour, with live streaming performances still to come at the start of the new year. On Thursday, Jan. 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Shola presents Path to Hope Live, a benefit for St. Joseph Health (register at Pathtohope2.eventbrite.com), Saturday, Jan. 9, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (part of the Listening Room Music Series, sponsored by the New England College, New Hampshire), and more. FInd the full lineup at EkiShola.com/shows.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

JANE SMILEY LIVE

Copperfield’s will host a conversation with author Jane Smiley (“A Thousand Acres”), talking about her new novel “Perestroika in Paris,” on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. The book follows a spirited and curious, runaway French racehorse named Perestroika (“Paras” for short), who finds herself wandering through Paris in the company of German dog, two duck, a raven - and a mysterious human boy. Find out more at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Beginning Jan. 22, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater will be presenting a streaming production of Oscar-winning writer James Lecesne’s (“Trevor”) acclaimed one-character comedy-drama “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” featuring a virtuoso performance by Mike Pavone, directed by Nathan Cummings. Pavone plays Chuck DeSantis, a New Jersey detective investigating the case of a brave young gay man whose recent death may not be all that it seems. The New Yorker called the play “A whodunit with a heart of gold,” while the New York Times said, “Bravo! LEaves you brimming with joy!” Information at CinnabarTheater.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of very long picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. For those who prefer to shop for their tomatoes in the morning, Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

YOGA IN THE PARK AND/OR BARN

Yoga in the Park has become a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes in a large open-air barn five minutes from town. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

