LUMA CON GOES VIRTUAL

Petaluma’s annual celebration of comic book art and the artists, young and old, who create it is still on for 2021, though it will be a virtual con this year, for obvious reasons (plague, quarantine, communities of virtual refugees communicating by computer) that many of the participating artists have already (most likely) been incorporating into their latest comics and art pieces. Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will include evolutionary adaptations of all your favorite LumaCon activities. Cosplaying? You bet! Dress up as your favorite character, make a video, and enter it on the LumaCon website, then log on Saturday for a virtual Cosplay Parade. Enter a short 110-word story or fan-fiction piece. Watch the read-a-thon for a chance to win great prizes. Craftmaking is on, too. Drop by the Petaluma Regional Library to pick up a Superhero crafting Kit, Monarch butterfly kit or sword-making kit (available through Jan. 19). On LumaCOn day, tune it for a series of viewable activities including workshops on Live Action Role-Playing During Quarantine, a Comic Mini-Workshop with Gio Benedetti, a Literary Disco Show, and lots more. Find out more of what’s happening, and how to participate and/or how to watch all day at Lumacon.net.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a way to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

ONLINE AUTHOR TALKS

Authors might not be going out on book tours these days, but that is not stopping them from talking about their careers, their creative lives and their latest published works — they’re just doing it online. Copperfield’s Books continues its series of virtual author talks with novelist Jane Smiley (“Moo,” “One Thousand Acres”) discussing her newest fiction “Perestroika in Paris” on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., Copperfield’s hosts Dr. Evan Antin, star of Animal Planet’s “Evan Goes Wild,” discussing his critter-packed memoir “World Wide Vet.” One day later, on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., artist-writer Chris Desser and environmental lawyer Kirk Marckwald wille be discussing the late Huey D. Johnson posthumously-released book “Something of the Marvelous: Lessons Learned From Nature and My Sixty Years as an Environmentalist.” On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., and exclusive conversation between infamous whistleblower and forme CIA officer Edward Snowden and celebrated author Corey Doctorow will be streamed live from Moscow, where Snowden has remained since releasing classified information about an alleged mass-surveillance campaign he says the U.S. has been building to spy on its citizens. They will be discussing the just-released “Young Readers Edition” of Snowden’s memoir, “Permanent Record.” And on Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., meet Santa Rosa author Frederick Weisel, discussing his debut novel, the Sonoma County-set crime thriller “The SIlenced Women.” For infromation visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

ELECTIVITY FOR KIDS

Electivity, a community partner with Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department, offers a variety of virtual classes for kids, including subjects as varied as Fashion Design, Urban Architecture, Aspiring Entrepreneurs and (wait for it) Quantum Physics. These “customized enrichment programs” begin in late January, last several weeks per class, and include tuition fees. Electivitykids.com

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Beginning Jan. 22, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater will present a streaming production of Oscar-winning writer James Lecesne’s (“Trevor”) acclaimed one-character comedy-drama “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” featuring a virtuoso performance by Mike Pavone, directed by Nathan Cummings. Pavone plays Chuck DeSantis, a New Jersey detective investigating the case of a brave young gay man whose recent death may not be all that it seems. The New Yorker called the play “A whodunit with a heart of gold,” while the New York Times said, “Bravo! Leaves you brimming with joy!” Information at CinnabarTheater.org.