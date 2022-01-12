Out and About in Petaluma: Cool things to see, do and participate in around town

COVID-19 AWARENESS With increases in hospitalizations and infections locally, the current pandemic situation is once again causing some venues to close or postpone events and activities. Always visit the website of a venue or location you plan to visit, to ensure the event in event is still taking place and to verify any updates if safety precautions and requirements.

‘Cyrano’ at Cinnabar

A rollicking, lighthearted adaptation of a grand romantic classic, Cinnabar Theater’s “Cyrano: a Play with Music” is the story of a brilliant poet with a very large nose, and his secret love for the beautiful Roxanne. In this version, director James Pelican adds jug band music from Petaluma’s own Rivertown Skifflers. Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman said of the play, “I did not expect to find kazoos and brandished umbrellas in “Cyrano,” but it works, surprisingly, creating a joyful explosion of good cheer and camaraderie.“ The play runs Fridays and Saturdays, with a maximum audience of 40, at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. through Jan. 16. CinnabarTheater.org.

Wednesday Night Walk

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Get to Know the Village

Petalumans interested in learning more about the Village Network can get their questions answered in an online/phone meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. The Zoom event if for potential members (ages 50-plus), their loved ones, and those interested in volunteering as drivers or other services. Use the "Register for this Event" link on the website, email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055. The Village Network of Petaluma is a non-profit membership organization created to empower aging adults to live active, vibrant and connected lives. I did not expect to find kazoos and brandished umbrellas in “Cyrano,” but it works, surprisingly, creating a joyful explosion of good cheer and camaraderie.

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’

In the second of the films based on J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” a mysterious and dangerous creature is lurking about inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents the 2002 film at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Cinemawest.com.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

You know what they say in Tahoe - there's no business like snow business. The wildly popular Tahoe Adventure Film Festival's annual road show brings local theater-seat adrenaline junkies a night of heart-pumping extreme filmmaking, with DJs, dancers, and high-energy onstage antics. The actual Tahoe Adventure festival was held in early January, and yes, it was in Tahoe. This road show version of the pulse-pounding spectacle comes to Petaluma for one night only on Friday, Jan. 28. 7:30 p.m. $18. The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. MysticTheatre.com.

'The Legend of Georgia McBride’

Directed by Petaluma’s Carl Jordan, “The Legend of Georgia McBride” postponed last weekend’s opening in the studio theater at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse. At press time, plans were for the show to open this weekend, with six performances added extending the run through Feb. 6, With a script by Matthew Lopez that was nominated for a 2016 Drama Desk award for Best New Off-Broadway play, it tells the story of a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator forced to step in as a member of a drag queen act, quickly discovering that he’s born for it. The show has been postponed, and will fun weekends Feb. 17 through March 20. For tickets and information visit 6thStreetPlayhouse.com.

Marcy Carriker Smothers: ‘Walt’s Disneyland’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author Marcy Carriker Smothers, who will be talking about her new book “Walt’s Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney.’ Described as ”an immersive guide to the attractions and landmarks Walt help create in his original Magic Kingdom,“ the book was designed for visitors to Disneyland as a way to experience the park through Disney’s eyes, with stories and details provided landmark by landmark, attraction by attraction, land by land. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

LumaCon returns

Petaluma’s popular annual celebration of comics and comic artists is back. Taking place Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, the eccentric, youth-oriented event is presented by an alliance of Petaluma libraries, with workshops and classes in addition to an array of professional and youth artists displaying their works in the Artists Gallery. But with a capacity of 900 attendees (to limit potential COVID-19 spread), tickets — which became available Jan. 3 — are sure to go quickly. Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance for anyone attending or participating in indoor events, including babies. To register and for all the information, visit LumaCon.net.