Out and About in Petaluma: What’s happening in and around town?

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Frank Capra’s beloved tale of a decent but chronically-disappointed man (George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart) learning Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinema’s is screening the classic film as part its weekly Flashback Cinema series. Catch it at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Cinemawest.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove is always creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for a one-hour informational meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 707-776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘Formalism: The Show’

Running for just 10 days, a new exhibit at Petaluma’s Icehouse Gallery presents the work of five innovative Bay Area artists. The show, filled with demonstrations of structural formal qualities of line, shape, color, surface/texture and composition, features the work of San Francisco’s Holly Wong, Oakland’s Heidi Brueckner and Pamela Stefl Toki, Petaluma’s James Vogel and Mill Valley’s Abby Wasserman. Opening on Dec. 9 and running through Dec. 19, the exhibition includes a reception for the artists on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Icehouse Gallery is located at 405 E. D St. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

Stand-up comedy show

Hosted by Michael Nordstrom and headlined by San Francisco’s Emily Van Dyke (creator of the award-winning “Flirting with Laughter” show), Petaluma’s Roaring Donkey presents a no-cover evening of comedy featuring Dave Apkarian, Chad Opitz, Mike Wooten and Jeen Yee. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St.

Poetry Reading: Elise Kazanjian & Ellen Woods

Rivertown Poets’ monthly Zoom gathering, this time on Monday, Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m., will feature San Francisco poet and mechanical pencil collector Elise Kazanjian and Oakland poet and writer Ellen Woods. An open mic follows the guest readings. For information and Zoom link visit Aqus.com.

Peter Stein: Inheritance

The current featured artist at Vibe Gallery is Petaluma’s Peter Stein, whose breathtakingly realistic, large-scale drawings are on display at Vibe through this Sunday, Dec. 19. The exhibition is titled “Inheritance,” many of the pieces featuring a bright blue Earth held by a human figure: a child with wings or a woman with a crown of flowers and twigs, gazing directly at you with a soulful, melancholy expression. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. Hours are Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.