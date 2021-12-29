Out and About in Petaluma: What’s happening in and around town?

New Year’s Eve concerts

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents its 12th annual New Year’s concert (make that concerts, plural) inside the library, 20 Fourth St., on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Featuring San Francisco Symphony musicians Yun Chu on violin, Shu-Yi Pai on cello and Elizabeth Walter on piano, the recitals will showcase a number of shorter pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, Lizt, Saint Saens and others. Complimentary wine will be served at both performances. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Cyrano’ at Cinnabar

Friday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Kicking off the new year with a rollicking adaptation of a romantic classic, Cinnabar Theater presents “Cyrano: a Play with Music,” the story of a brilliant poet with a very large nose, and his secret love for the beautiful Roxanne. In this version, director James Pelican adds jug band music from Petaluma’s own Rivertown Skifflers. CinnabarTheater.org.

The Brothers Comatose

Here’s a New Year’s Eve option to put a song in your heart, and no, we don’t mean “Old Lang Syne.” Those beloved, local “Americana mavens” known as The Brothers Comatose are bringing their raucous West Coast version of bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll to the Mystic Theatre on Friday. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. Self-described as “anything but a traditional acoustic outfit,” the five-piece string band present“fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.” A great way to end a year, and begin a new one. 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. $43. MysticTheater.com.

Bluegrass at Old Garage

Looking for bluegrass-loving musicians with whom to jam on a regular basis? On Monday, Jan 3, Petaluma’s Old West Garage (321 2nd St.) will become the Out West Roadhouse, and music will fill the air from 6-8 p.m.

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next First Friday Bike Ride takes place from 5-6 p.m. on Jan. 7. Walnut Park is at 4th and E streets.

Green String Institute seminar

On the first Saturday of each month, at noon inside the big barn at Petaluma’s Green String Farm, 3571 Old Adobe Road, the Green String Institute presents a seminar on a variety of topics of interest to backyard farmers and others interested in the importance of local farming, soil maintenance, etc. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bob Cannard, founder of Green String Farm, will present Bob’s Farm Forum. Cannard has been a leader in sustainable farming for 30 years, including providing produce to Alice Waters for her famed Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse. He is the developer of the “natural process” approach to farming Green String Farm employs.

Kenny Washington in concert

Cinnabar Theater’s monthly “Sundays at 7” concert series kicks off 2022 with jazz-vocalist Kenny Washington performing Sunday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Acclaimed for his pop/rock/jazz blend he’s been praised by the likes of Wynton Marsalis, who said of Washington, “I love this man! He’s a consummate professional, with impeccable intonation. He’s a real improviser who brings depth to everything he does. If you love music, you’ve got to love Kenny!” Tickets $25. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North. CinnabarTheater.com.

Petaluma Garden Club

The speaker at 2022’s first gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club will be Matt Stone, acting director of the Petaluma River Park. As part of his talk on Monday, Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m., Stone will give an update on the progress of the much-anticipate downtown project. All Petaluma Garden Club meetings are held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Masks and proof of vax (of negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours) are required by all participants.