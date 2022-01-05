Out and About in Petaluma: What’s happening in and around town?

‘Cyrano’ at Cinnabar

Kicking off the new year with a rollicking adaptation of a romantic classic, Cinnabar Theater presents “Cyrano: a Play with Music,” the story of a brilliant poet with a very large nose, and his secret love for the beautiful Roxanne. In this version, director James Pelican adds jug band music from Petaluma’s own Rivertown Skifflers. The play runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. through Jan. 16. CinnabarTheater.org.

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next First Friday Bike Ride takes place from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 7. Walnut Park is at 4th and E streets.

Green String Institute seminar

On the first Saturday of each month, at noon inside the big barn at Petaluma’s Green String Farm, 3571 Old Adobe Road, the Green String Institute presents a seminar on a variety of topics of interest to backyard farmers and others interested in the importance of local farming, soil maintenance, etc. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bob Cannard, founder of Green String Farm, will present Bob’s Farm Forum. Cannard has been a leader in sustainable farming for 30 years, including providing produce to Alice Waters for her famed Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse. He is the developer of the “natural process” approach to farming Green String Farm employs.

Petaluma Garden Club

The speaker at 2022’s first gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club will be Matt Stone, acting director of the Petaluma River Park. As part of his talk on Monday, Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m., Stone will give an update on the progress of the much-anticipate downtown project. All Petaluma Garden Club meetings are held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Masks and proof of vax (of negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours) are required by all participants.

Wednesday Night Walk

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Get to Know the Village

Petalumans interested in learning more about the Village Network can get their questions answered in an online/phone meeting for potential members (ages 50-plus), their loved ones, and those interested in volunteering as drivers or other services. Use the "Register for this Event" link on the website, email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055. The Village Network of Petaluma is a non-profit membership organization created to empower aging adults to live active, vibrant and connected lives. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan’

Widely considered one of the best of the Star Trek movies, “The Wrath of Khan” has some of the most memorable big screen Trek-scenes ever filmed. As part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents the movie at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Cinemawest.com.

Community Kickoff Party

2022 has finally arrived and Cool Petaluma is hitting the ground running. On Wednesday, January 12 from 6-7 p.m., log on for a fun-filled hour of community building as the locally-based grassroots organization lays out its plan for the year ahead, and its ultimate goals of carbon neutrality, neighborhood by neighborhood. Learn all the ways that climate action can be rewarding. RSVP for the Zoom link at CoolPetaluma.org.