Out and About in Petaluma: What’s happening in and around town?

Art Show: Members exhibit and performances

The Petaluma Arts Center is currently presenting its annual exhibition of art works from members of the arts center community. Along with dozens of paintings, photographs and sculptures, the center is presenting a different art-maker/performance event each Saturday throughout the run of the show. On Saturday, Dec. 11, join Shadi & Friends, a live jazz performance with guest Bob Johns on keyboard and trumpet and Nick Grizzle on percussion. And on Saturday, Dec. 18, the center presents a special holiday program featuring Petaluma’s own all-ukulele ensemble, the Petalukes. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Movie: ‘The Matrix’

Few fans of the “Matrix” movies don’t know that a new sequel, “Matrix Resurrections,” is about to be released. To help audiences boot up their memories, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinema’s is screening the original film as part its weekly Flashback Cinema series. Catch it at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Cinemawest.com.

Conversation: UnPACking Art

Subtitled “Exploring the Visual World Among Friends,” the Petaluma Arts Center presents a special evening tour titled “UnPACking Art,” on Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. In addition to seeing the the current Members Exhibition of art pieces in the main gallery, participants will get a chance to be the expert, as visitors gather in small groups to view, comment upon and discuss what they see based on the following three questions: “What's going on in this piece of art?“ “What do you see that makes you say that?“ “What more can we find?“ General tickets $10, members ticket $8. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Meeting: Garden Club

On Monday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 a.m., the Petaluma Garden Club will be celebrating the holidays with an informal get-together featuring a performance of favorite seasonal music from members of the Pacific Empire Chorus, and a sale of pre-packaged Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to support Christmas Cheer, a local nonprofit assisting Petaluma families in need during the holidays. All monthly meetings, including this one, take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd South. CaliforniaGardenClubs.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove is always creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for a one-hour informational meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

Formalism: The Show

Running for just 10 days, a new exhibit at Petaluma’s Icehouse Gallery presents the work of five innovative Bay Area artists. The show, filled with demonstrations of structural formal qualities of line, shape, color, surface/texture and composition, features the work of San Francisco’s Holly Wong, Oakland’s Heidi Brueckner and Pamela Stefl Toki, Petaluma’s James Vogel and Mill Valley’s Abby Wasserman. Opening on Dec. 9 and running through Dec. 19, the exhibition includes a reception for the artists on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Icehouse Gallery is located at 405 E. D St. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.