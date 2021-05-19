Out and About: Things to see, learn and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘MENOPAUSE MANIFESTO’ WITH JEN GUNTER

On Tuesday, May 25, obstetrician-gynecologist-writer Dr. Jen Gunter, author of the bestselling guidebook “The Vagina Bible,” will appear virtually to talk about her newest sure-to-be-massive book ”The Menopause Manifesto.“ Presented by Copperfield’s Books as part of its ongoing series of virtual author talks, the conversation will focus on Dr. Gunter’s groundbreaking work, particularly her perspective on how women have been adversely affected by medicine’s endemic culture of misinformation and shame regarding women’s bodies. With an interactive Q&A portion of the Zoom-based event, Gunter will likely share some of the things women (and the men in their lives) ought to know about menopause, a confusing but natural transition that half of all humans experience, but very few actually (and factually) talk about. This talk is free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

MEET THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members, 50+ and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join the staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘BECOMING DR. RUTH’ AT CINNABAR

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater presents the final streaming show of its current season: “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a one-actor show about the life and self-discovery of the popular German sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Beth Craven and starring Ann Woodhead, the show brings us into the home of the good doctor herself, as she tells her life story, including her escape from the Nazis as a child during World War II and her time serving as a sniper in the Israeli army (yes, you read that right). The show will be performed on the Cinnabar stage, and taped by a film crew, then streamed as a pay-per-view experience every day from May 21-May 30. To secure a ticket and receive a link to watch, go to CinnabarTheater.org.

IRIS JAMAHL DUNKLE AT RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets, sponsored by Aqus Cafe, continues on the first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., with special guest Iris Jamahl Dunkle appearing on Monday, May 24. Dunkle is an award-winning poet and biographer, and a former Sonoma County Poet Laureate. Each Rivertown Poets event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read their own work in the second part of the program. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

‘A FORCE FOR NATURE’

On Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m., the Sonoma Land Trust will host a virtual launch event for its campaign to fund a bold new climate change action plan. Hosts Doug McConnell and Seair Lorentz (of Petaluma River Park) will describe six key “solution areas” for building climate resiliency and equitable access to nature. Advance registration is required at give.sonomalandtrust.org.

‘DANCE FROM THE HEART’

North Coast Ballet California launches a virtual dance show and fundraiser beginning Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Titled “Dance From the Heart,” the program of performances by current company members will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis. Tickets are $35, and all purchases will go toward supporting the future of NCBC. The performance link will go live at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will be up 24/7 through midnight on Monday, May 31. To ask questions write to NCBCtickets@gmail.com. To purchase tickets visit NorthCoastBallet.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

BOB DYLAN’S 80th BIRTHDAY PARTY

Petaluma’s KPCA 103.3 radio station will be celebrating the birthday of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan on Saturday, May 22, from 2-6 p.m., at Helen Putnam Plaza on Petaluma Boulevard. This week, KPCA is broadcasting Dylan hits and special content on many of its radio programs. Then, on Saturday, live musicians will be performing iconic Dylan tunes, and DJs will be present to tell visitors about Petaluma’s public radio station. A number of local restaurants — Hank’s, La Dolce Vita, Taps and others — will donate a portion of sales to KPFA, if you tell your server your there to celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday.

FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m.

