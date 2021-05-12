Out and About: Things to see, learn and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘LEAP TO WHOLENESS’ WITH SKY NELSON ISAACS

On Thursday, May 13, author-physicist Sky Nelson-Isaacs (”Living in Flow“) will be appearing virtually to talk about his new book ”Leap to Wholeness: How the World is Programmed to Help Us Grow, Heal and Adapt.“ An expert on the science of synchronicity, Nelson-Isaacs, in this new work, takes a series of familiar examples from rainbows to music to photography, and explores them in ways that illustrate the fundamental wholeness that can be found in the natural world. This Zoom-based event is free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

BECOMING DR. RUTH

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater presents the final streaming show of its current season: “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a one-actor show about the life and self-discovery of the popular German sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Beth Craven and starring Ann Woodhead, the show brings us into the home of the good doctor herself, as she tells her life story, including her escape from the Nazis as a child during World War II and her time serving as a sniper in the Israeli army (yes, you read that right). The show will be performed on the Cinnabar stage, and taped by a film crew, then streamed as a pay-per-view experience every day from May 21-May 30. To secure a ticket and receive a link to watch, go to CinnabarTheater.org.

MEET THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members, 50+ and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join the staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets, sponsored by Aqus Cafe, continues on the first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m. Poetry fans can log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each Rivertown Poets event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read their own work in the second part of the program. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

HENHOUSE ‘ART FORWARD’ CELEBRATION

It’s called the HenHouse Brewing Company Art Fwd Initiative, a clever beer-and-art fusion celebrating Sonoma County’s artists and, of course, craft beer. HenHouse is kind of famous for the art on its can labels, and every year the brewery commissions four local artists to create mind-blowing art pieces to go on their Art Fwd DIPA, which is sold in four-packs, naturally. Join the big unveiling on Friday, May 14 at the recently-reopened tasting room in Petaluma, 1333 N. Petaluma Blvd., from 4-8 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD

With the cancellation of the Sonoma-Marin Fair for the second year in a row, locals can at least avail themselves of some classic corn dogs, turkey legs, funnel cakes and candy apples. That’s because this weekend, Petaluma’s popular Fair Food Drive-Thru event returns. It happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m., right where it should, at the fairgrounds itself at 175 Fairgrounds Drive.

TWO FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.