Out and About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Elizabeth Warren in conversation

Make a “pinkie promise” with a U.S. senator. On Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, will appear via Zoom for an exclusive author talk to discuss her new children’s book “Pinkie Promises,” the story of Polly, a young girl who struggles to show how strong and capable she is while surrounded by brothers and uncles he tease her for her ambitions. Warren, a 2020 presidential hopeful, has served as one of Massachusetts’ two senators for eight years. Her other books include “This Fight Is Our Fight.” To register and receive your Zoom code visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writers Forum

Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen extends her series of free writing events though October, continuing on the Zoom platform. Next meet-ups are Oct. 16 and 23, from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen will conduct sessions to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required for these free Zoom events. TheWriteSpot.us.

Train Wreck Junction/Save the Fairgrounds

With opening band The Hots kicking things off, the Sonoma County country-western band Train Wreck Junction will headline a fundraiser at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day long event will feature food, music, an auction and a lot more. Tickets are $10-$30 for this outdoor event, with money raised going to support the effort save the fairgrounds from local developers. For tickets or more information vist BrownPaperTickets.com.

Sonoma County Virtual Jewish Film Festival

For the 26th year, the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival returns, sticking to the virtual format it adopted last year to great acclaim. Five new films and two riveting TV series are part of the rich and thoughtfully curated selection of viewing opportunities available, now through Nov. 2. Offerings include ”Labyrinth of Peace,“ a multi-part miniseries drama about a group of loosely connected people in 1945 Switzerland, all working in different ways to deal with the traumas of the Holocaust. The film festival is presented by the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County. For the full lineup and information visit JCCSOCO.org.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.