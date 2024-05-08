Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

Pablo Cruise

The American pop/rock band Pablo Cruise plays the Mystic Theatre, at 8 p.m. Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band features David Jenkins (guitar and vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards and vocals), Sergio Gonzalez (drums), Larry Antonino (bass and vocals) and Robbie Wyckoff (vocals and percussion). 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $159. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Back pOrchEstra

The Bay Area’s Back pOrchEstra, with band leader Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody), brings together an allstar band performing original and vintage Roots Rock, Americana, Country Blues & Western Swing. Outdoor dining and dancing event! Fridays on the Deck music series returns to the River Front Café, 224 B St., in downtown Petaluma. Free. Information at 707-347-5147.

Coast Highway

Coming to Brewster’s Beer Garden from 5-8 p.m. is Sonoma County’s Coast Highway, a powerhouse trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, along with Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar. The threesome plays favorite rock, blues and country with a smattering of Americana (and Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs). Also at Brewster’s, on Saturday, May 11, from 1-4 p.m., Familiar Strangers takes the stage, followed by Road 11, 5-9 p.m. On Sunday, May 12, 1-4 p.m., Firewheel will play. 229 Water St. brewstersbeergarden.com.

Eric Wiley Music

Eric Wiley brings solo and band work to the Brooks Note Winery, featuring reggae, funk, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 426 Petaluma Blvd. North. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

SATURDAY

David Outlaw Band

Saturday, May 11, at 9 p.m. The David Outlaw Band plays the Big Easy. Outlaw came to Northern California via New Orleans and Memphis. After years of playing with some of the legends of the South and developing his own style, he has settled in West Marin County. He brings out the heart of American music in his soulful original compositions. The band features Outlaw on guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Matt Allard on the mandolin and organ, with some of the best in Marin local musicians backing them. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Chance McCauley

Chance McCauley plays at Adobe Road Winery from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A singing guitarist based in the Napa Valley area, he brings his own West Coast soul to the stage. With over 16 years of experience, Chance has performed all across the U.S. 6 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. 707-774-6699.

Cosmitorium

It’s going to get loud. Cosmitorium plays the Phoenix Theater, with opening acts Katholick, Die Mad and Bog Body. Tickets$12. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sunday, May 12, at 2-4:30 p.m. Free outdoor jazz concert. Bassist Chuck Sher performs with two or three other musicians, including some of the greatest jazz players in the world. This week its a Latin jazz extravaganza featuring drummer Kendrick Freeman, conga drummer Michael Spiro, pianist Ken Cook, and, of course, bassist Chuck Sher. In front of Speakeasy Restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N.