Pacific Empire Chorus wins Sweet Adelines competition in Reno

Last month, on May 6, in Reno, Nevada, Petaluma’s Pacific Empire Chorus won the Pacific Shores Region 12 competition of the annual Sweet Adelines International competition. Led by director Patty Pennycook, the Pacific Empire Chorus – known as PEC to its members – is a local a cappella ensemble of 32 women who sing four-part harmony in the barbershop style.

Back in 2019, PEC qualified to compete in the Sweet Adelines international even in 2020, but when COVID-19 struck, everything was put on hold for the next two years, during which PEC continued to rehearse on Zoom, and eventually back in person.

Their win in May puts them back in business, earning them an invitation to compete at the Sweet Adelines International Competition in Kansas City, Missouri, in the fall of 2024. Members range in age from 16 to 80, two of whom are brand new to the group, which is actively working to double in size by the end of 2023.

The ensemble rehearses at least once a week in Petaluma, and interested singers are invited to drop in on a rehearsal as a guest to sing along, perhaps the first step in joining the group for future performances. In a recent news release, PEC specifically invites women from Petaluma to drop by and check out a rehearsal, saying “We need women who are ready to do something different and have some fun together!”

Upcoming performances include an appearance at the Marin Fair on July 3. To learn more about upcoming rehearsals, drop a request for information to sing@pacificempire.org or visit the website at PacificEmpire.org.