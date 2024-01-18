Pacific Empire needs singers

Three special “guest nights” are planned for newcomers to sing with the award-winning chorus during rehearsals for upcoming event.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 18, 2024, 10:43AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Petaluma’s award-winning a cappella music ensemble The Pacific Empire Chorus is ready to add new singers to its ranks, and is hosting a number of “guest nights” in which potential members are invited to come and sing along with the group to see how much fun it is.

Those guest sessions are on Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m.

With a big crab feed and performance coming up on Feb. 10, this is a great time to join the Pacific Empire women as they are learning new music.

Practices are held at the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma, 939 B St., in Koinonia Hall.

To participate, send an email to sing@pacificempire.org indicating your interest and which practice you’d like to attend.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor