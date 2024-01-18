Petaluma’s award-winning a cappella music ensemble The Pacific Empire Chorus is ready to add new singers to its ranks, and is hosting a number of “guest nights” in which potential members are invited to come and sing along with the group to see how much fun it is.

Those guest sessions are on Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m.

With a big crab feed and performance coming up on Feb. 10, this is a great time to join the Pacific Empire women as they are learning new music.

Practices are held at the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma, 939 B St., in Koinonia Hall.

To participate, send an email to sing@pacificempire.org indicating your interest and which practice you’d like to attend.