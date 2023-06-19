Painter Jonny Hirschmugl completes mural on Telephone Alley

Local muralist Jonny Hirschmugl's latest work of art – a massive crow-themed mural on a stretch of brick wall on Petaluma’s historic Telephone Alley – will be formally unveiled at public event on Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m.

The mural runs along the portion of the alley that marks the backside of Keller Street Cowork, and was commissioned by the co-working facility.

The party in the alley – just down from the Keller Street Parking Garage – will include beverages and bites, plus live music by Clay Bell.

Hirschmugl is an acclaimed Petaluma-based muralist and painter whose works have appeared in galleries and on buildings all over town and beyond.

“Most of my inspiration comes from things around me,” state Hirschmugl on his website. “Farm stuff, nature stuff, old broken stuff, and the amazing downtown of where I live, here in Petaluma, CA.”

Keller Street Cowork invites the community to come celebrate Hirschmugl’s latest creation