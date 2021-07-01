Palestinian-American teacher speaks out against bombing of Gaza

On a bright Sunday morning in May, Hanan Huneidi — a 43-year-old Palestinian-American teacher and community organizer — packed magic markers and poster boards and headed to Penry Park, overlooking downtown Petaluma.

There, she met with friends, their children, and supporters. Together they drew signs to carry later during a march downtown — “We Stand with Gaza” or “Free Palestine” — often using red, green, and black markers, the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Earlier that week, the Israeli military renewed intense airstrikes against Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian territory home to 2 million people in an area the size of Las Vegas. Videos of bombings of apartments, schools, and a building that housed the Associated Press circulated widely on the internet.

“My daughter, whose father is Palestinian, was worried about her Palestinian family in Jerusalem,” Huneidi said. “My friend in Petaluma asked if I knew of any demonstrations in Sonoma County because his Palestinian friend was struggling.”

She didn’t. So, with some hesitation, she decided to organize one.

“I wanted young people to have an outlet to be heard. And our community needs to be aware of what’s going on,” she explained.

In the past, Huneidi was more active in the Palestinian movement and the Muslim community. But after divorcing and coming out a decade ago, she stopped participating.

“I was worried about not being accepted,” she admitted, uncertain of how the communities might respond to a queer-identified woman.

Despite these concerns, Huneidi decided to move ahead with the event in support of Gaza. She posted an invitation on social media and emailed her friends.

“You don’t have to be Muslim to stand up for Gaza, you just have to be human,” her flyer stated, inviting Petalumans to show support.

At Penry Park, Huneidi addressed a small but diverse group that included Arab Americans (Christian and Muslim), Jewish Americans, Asian Americans, and members of the LGBTQ community, sharing her family history.

“When the Israelis invaded the town my grandparents lived in, they hid their money and jewelry inside a wall, believing they’d return. But they were driven out and were never able to go back,” she said.

Her family was among over 700,000 Palestinians who became refugees in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Huneidi’s father, Mazin Hassan Al-Huneidi, was born in a refugee camp in Ramallah in 1952. Later, the family moved to Damascus (Syria) for safety, but that city also came under Israeli attack during the Six-Day war in 1967.

Seeking a better future, Huneidi’s father came to the U.S. to attend Yakima Valley College (in Washington), which was accepting international students. There, he met her mother, an American Catholic “horse girl,” and in 1977, Hanan Huneidi was born.

“There were very few other Palestinians,” she explained about growing up among mostly white and Latinx people in an agricultural region. I learned at a young age that the moment I mentioned I was Palestinian, the conversation would invariably turn political.”

Her father armed her with knowledge so she could navigate those conversations.

“From a very young age, I had to have a strong understanding of what was going on in Israel and Palestine,” she recalled.

Huneidi remembers many racial encounters as a child. One incident occurred during the first Gulf War.

“In junior high school, when I raised my hand, my teacher, also the school principal, told me to put up my other hand. Then he said, in front of everybody, ‘That’s how they should come -- surrendered!’ and laughed. I felt a lot of shame and pain, but I laughed it off.”

Today, Huneidi teaches at the Marin County Office of Education. On anniversaries of the 9/11 attacks, she wears a hijab (a head scarf) in the classroom.

“On that day, I encourage students to ask any questions about Muslims, Palestinians, and the Middle East,” she said. “I try to share beautiful things I love about my family, history, and culture.”

Huneidi noted that, during the week following the protest in Petaluma, even more Palestinian people died in Gaza. So, she organized a second protest.

“There were brave women who came wearing hijab,” Huneidi recalled of the protest, which also took place at Petaluma’s Penry Park. “They were the targets of insults, like, ‘Go back to where you came from!’ But we were committed to nonviolence and agreed not to respond to attacks.”

One person she met at the rally asked for her phone number, wanting to connect Huneidi with other people interested in the protests. A few days later, a Muslim woman called her.

“She invited me to her mosque in Novato. I told her, ‘I think you should know that I’m gay.’ She shared her story, and we had an amazing, healing conversation,” Huneidi reflected.

By the time a cease-fire was declared, 256 Palestinians and 10 Israelis had been killed in the eight-day warfare.

“I’ve seen many cease-fires in my life,” said Huneidi, skeptical that it would last. There have, in fact, been more attacks since then. But friends have reached out to express support for Huneidi and for Palestinian people. “Perhaps something is shifting,” she noted. “It’s been different this time.”

Although the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands is happening thousands of miles away, Huneidi cannot remove herself from it.

“As a Palestinian-American, I can’t avoid it,” she said. “It impacted my father’s life, and it has impacted my children and me.”