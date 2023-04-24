Palestinian pop-up comes to Penngrove

Chef Hanan Huneidi and Chef Baraka (www.chefbaraka.com) are teaming up for a Palestinian pop-up menu at Mack’s Bar in Penngrove. The two are producing a pretty incredible-looking Middle Eastern menu for pick-up (or you can eat at the bar) on Wednesday, April 26, with a preorder deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

The prix fixe meal is $40 and includes Kufta bil Waraq, Djaj Za’atar, Qidreh and Salata Arabiya. No, I did not know those dishes off the top of my head, but every time we order from a Middle Eastern pop-up we love everything and end up ordering the entire menu the next time, so we’re glad to see Chef Hanan making it easy on us by simply including everything.

She was kind enough to add detailed descriptions to her menu too, for those who may not be familiar with this delicious cuisine. Kufta bil Waraq is a Palestinian dish from Jerusalem and is “spiced ground beef balls wrapped in grape leaves, cooked with tomatoes and onions, and topped with a pomegranate reduction.” Djaj Za’atar is “roasted chicken leg quarter, marinated in garlic and Bahrat Sabah (Middle Easten spice blend) encrusted in Za’atar (a thyme, sumac, and sesame seed mix).” This is served with a side of garlic and mint yogurt. Qidreh is a “chickpea and rice dish from the Hebron region cooked in an aromatic broth infused with cumin, allspice, cardamom, black pepper, and turmeric.” Finally, Salata Arabiya is “a required side with nearly every Palestinian rice dish. Finely diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions dressed with a lemon vinaigrette.”

There are also additional add-ons for $10 each of Batata Mahshi (potato stuffed with spiced meat), a hummus plate with pita bread, and Knafeh Nabulseh (a cheese and dough-based dessert from the Nablus region).

To place your orders either call 623-3448 or Venmo Hanan at @Hanan-Huneidi. Chef Hanan will also be cooking pub food at Mack’s on both Tuesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 27.

Hops for Homes

COTS is hosting their annual fundraiser, Hops for Homes, on April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Brewsters Beer Garden. Along with great food, drink and cheer, there will be a silent auction with goodies from a lot of great local organizations, including Vine & Barrel, Parum Leo Winery, LaLa’s Jam Bar, Petaluma Coffee & Tea, Sonoma Spice Queen, Spirit Works, Brooks Note Winery, and Sugo Trattoria, just to name a few of the over 25 packages. Local sponsors for this event include Crumbl Cookies, Petaluma Floral, Brewsters Beer Garden, Petaluma Coffee & Tea, and Petaluma Market. Visit www.cots.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Suds and whiskey collab

Lagunitas Brewing Company has teamed up with the also-local Griffo Distillery to produce a single malt whiskey called Still Waldos’. To make it, the distillery uses the mash bill (the spent grain) from Lagunitas’ Waldos Special Ale triple IPA, which is a very limited release that comes out each year in conjunction with April 20. (What’s so special about April 20? You tell me!)

According to the goofy Lagunitas website, “In 1971, the Waldos met one afternoon at 4:20 in the front courtyard of their school near the statue of Louis Pasteur. They set out in a ’66 Impala armed with a ‘treasure map’ on a journey to find a secret garden near Point Reyes. They met there at the same time every day and continued their quest. They never found the secret garden. … But they keep lookin’. So we keep brewin’ this beer every year in time for 4/20.”

Bottles of the Still Waldos’ whiskey can be preordered for $96, with a release party set for Thursday, April 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lagunitas’ TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, with “heavy appetizers, Waldos beer, and a conversation with the Lagunitas and Griffo Makers.” Bottle preorders and event RSVPs can be made at www.griffodistillery.com.

As an homage to the whiskey itself, which starts at Lagunitas and finishes at Griffo, this event will start at Lagunitas but continue down the street to Griffo’s tasting room, where samples of the new whiskey will be paired with chocolate truffles.

Spring Hill market

The Spring Hill open air market is back on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with a lot of great local crafters, this event always has great baked goods, honey, and other local food products. The event is at 384 Spring Hill Rd., just three minutes out on Western Avenue (which turns into Spring Hill right at the Chileno Valley Road turnoff to Helen Putnam Regional Park).

Transhumance shepherds

The Transhumance festival returns again this year to Steamer Landing Park on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual event celebrates and educates the reconnecting of people to the land that their food comes from.

Along with live music, locally sourced food, and a local artisan marketplace, there will also be interactive educational activities for kids, parents, and whole families. Additionally, there will be plenty of demonstrations, from community weaving and spinning to sheep shearing to scything.

“This free public festival includes engaging demonstrations on land stewardship practices, soil and watershed health, reconsidering our waste streams, and sharing of culture,” organizers say. If you recall seeing a large herd of goats and/or sheep being guided through downtown Petaluma around this time in years past, that was the Transhumance festival. I have not yet found if they will do that again this year, but let’s keep an eye on their social media. Visit www.sassyandgrassy.com for more information.

Six weeks of dinners

Sonoma Family Meal is starting up their next cycle of Tuesday night dinner pick-ups, which will begin on May 9 and continue through until June 13. For those who may have friends in Santa Rosa who are interested, SFM has added a pick-up location at 404 Santa Rosa Ave. to this Spring’s meal cycle.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available, and we can attest to how great the food is and how generous the servings are. Each week is a different dinner with the menu following the season and the whims of the chef, with sample items including dishes such as Chicken Tinga with black beans and roasted corn, Pork All’arrabbiata with kabocha squash risotto, Moroccan Chicken Tagine with couscous and Stemple Creek Ranch Beef Meatloaf with potato cheddar gratin and steamed broccoli.

Although it is listed as being for four people, the two of us not only heartily dined on the meal every Tuesday night, but we usually had leftovers for lunches for the remainder of the week. The cost is $60 per week ($360 total for six weeks), with revenue going to help feed local families in need. Visit www.sonomafamilymeal.org to sign up.