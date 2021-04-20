Pane di Vero brings baked goods to your door

One of the positives that came out of the pandemic was the uptick in baking, both by home bakers and artisan bread delivery companies. One such artisan baker is Veronica Herico, who since last year has seen her fan base rise as she turns out incredibly tasty and health-conscious baked goods. With convenient online ordering and twice-weekly oven-to-door delivery, Veronica’s Pane di Vero delivery menu is constantly evolving.

I first met Veronica while attending a baking class myself at Petaluma’s Artisan Baking Center, but the first time we tried her wares was a special Thanksgiving weekend menu that included dinner rolls, apple cider donuts (with and without cinnamon) and one of the best babka breads we have tried. This baked good helped us to realize that bread is a lot more than a butter delivery device. Pane di Vero was something completely different, but we weren’t sure how. We would come to find out once we got to know Veronica and her breads in the months to come.

Veronica Herico was born in San Francisco to a Filipino father and a Dominican mother.

“Food is a huge part of both my parents’ cultures, so was a doubly important in our family,” said Veronica. Her parents met in the 1990s and after having two girls, they decided to move to Petaluma for its family-friendly environment.

Veronica learned to cook from her grandmother and her father. “My grandmother’s cooking was like art while my father’s was more like science,” Veronica said, adding that her father spent 20 years in the Marines as a master chef. He had to feed large numbers of people quickly, so efficiency was of the utmost importance.

“My interest in food started at a very young age,” said Veronica. “The first thing I ever baked was a cake from a box. When I was 8 years old, I used to pretend I had a restaurant. As I grew up, I always had a curiosity and passion for food. However, being a first-generation American, there was pressure to go to college and become a professional, like a doctor or lawyer.”

Veronica did go to college, graduating from U.C. Davis in 2012, but she found her own route. She graduated with a degree in political science and a minor in Mandarin. She immediately followed that up with a year in Shanghai, China, emersed in language studies. Although she was studying to become a translator, when Veronica returned to the US in 2013, she ended up working for a tech communications agency.

“I enjoyed getting to see an inside look at tech,” Veronica said. “It was good insight into business practice – what works and what doesn’t and how to always being ready to adjust.”

Although she excelled at the work, she did not find it fulfilled her needs. In 2017, she quit so she could travel the world for a year. She joined Workaway (workaway.info), an organization that helps members arrange cultural and work exchanges around the world.

As a fluent Spanish speaker, Veronica’s transition into her first stop of Madrid, Spain was easy. Next up was Southeast Asia, where she spent a few months backpacking around and was even able to visit some of her father’s family in the Philippines. Back over to Europe, Veronica landed in Faenza, Italy, a city about an hour southeast of Bologna, in the province of Ravenna. This is where Veronica’s view of food really expanded as she was literally getting her hands dirty helping on a local farm.

The third-generation farm once produced mostly stone fruit, which was sold to large distributors. Their grandson had recently returned from a stint in California and was transitioning the operation into an organic vegetable farm.

“I was lucky enough to be there for the planting season, so got to see more than just the finished product,” said Veronica.

Although she did some baking, most of the time in the kitchen was spent cooking.

“I loved making food with what is around us. It really opened my eyes to the difference of sourcing fresh local food,” she said. “I had to learn to be more flexible because I had to work with what we had.”

Her final stop before returning to the US was in South America. She stayed and worked with a natural food producer on the Island of Chiloé, located off the coast of northern Patagonia. (Patagonia is an area shared by Chile on the Pacific and Argentina on the Atlantic and accounts for the land mass running from the tip of South American north roughly 1,200 miles.)

“My hosts also had a café so my new way of thinking of food was reinforced,” said Veronica. “I was seeing it in a different way, with more attention on nutrition. This is also where my interest in baking bread came from, as they baked it regularly with a keen eye on nutritional ingredients.”