Pane di Vero brings baked goods to your door

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 20, 2021, 4:00PM
One of the positives that came out of the pandemic was the uptick in baking, both by home bakers and artisan bread delivery companies. One such artisan baker is Veronica Herico, who since last year has seen her fan base rise as she turns out incredibly tasty and health-conscious baked goods. With convenient online ordering and twice-weekly oven-to-door delivery, Veronica’s Pane di Vero delivery menu is constantly evolving.

Pane di Vero

website: panedivero.com

email: vero@panedivero.com

Instagram: @pane_di_vero

I first met Veronica while attending a baking class myself at Petaluma’s Artisan Baking Center, but the first time we tried her wares was a special Thanksgiving weekend menu that included dinner rolls, apple cider donuts (with and without cinnamon) and one of the best babka breads we have tried. This baked good helped us to realize that bread is a lot more than a butter delivery device. Pane di Vero was something completely different, but we weren’t sure how. We would come to find out once we got to know Veronica and her breads in the months to come.

Veronica Herico was born in San Francisco to a Filipino father and a Dominican mother.

“Food is a huge part of both my parents’ cultures, so was a doubly important in our family,” said Veronica. Her parents met in the 1990s and after having two girls, they decided to move to Petaluma for its family-friendly environment.

Veronica learned to cook from her grandmother and her father. “My grandmother’s cooking was like art while my father’s was more like science,” Veronica said, adding that her father spent 20 years in the Marines as a master chef. He had to feed large numbers of people quickly, so efficiency was of the utmost importance.

“My interest in food started at a very young age,” said Veronica. “The first thing I ever baked was a cake from a box. When I was 8 years old, I used to pretend I had a restaurant. As I grew up, I always had a curiosity and passion for food. However, being a first-generation American, there was pressure to go to college and become a professional, like a doctor or lawyer.”

Veronica did go to college, graduating from U.C. Davis in 2012, but she found her own route. She graduated with a degree in political science and a minor in Mandarin. She immediately followed that up with a year in Shanghai, China, emersed in language studies. Although she was studying to become a translator, when Veronica returned to the US in 2013, she ended up working for a tech communications agency.

“I enjoyed getting to see an inside look at tech,” Veronica said. “It was good insight into business practice – what works and what doesn’t and how to always being ready to adjust.”

Although she excelled at the work, she did not find it fulfilled her needs. In 2017, she quit so she could travel the world for a year. She joined Workaway (workaway.info), an organization that helps members arrange cultural and work exchanges around the world.

As a fluent Spanish speaker, Veronica’s transition into her first stop of Madrid, Spain was easy. Next up was Southeast Asia, where she spent a few months backpacking around and was even able to visit some of her father’s family in the Philippines. Back over to Europe, Veronica landed in Faenza, Italy, a city about an hour southeast of Bologna, in the province of Ravenna. This is where Veronica’s view of food really expanded as she was literally getting her hands dirty helping on a local farm.

The third-generation farm once produced mostly stone fruit, which was sold to large distributors. Their grandson had recently returned from a stint in California and was transitioning the operation into an organic vegetable farm.

“I was lucky enough to be there for the planting season, so got to see more than just the finished product,” said Veronica.

Although she did some baking, most of the time in the kitchen was spent cooking.

“I loved making food with what is around us. It really opened my eyes to the difference of sourcing fresh local food,” she said. “I had to learn to be more flexible because I had to work with what we had.”

Her final stop before returning to the US was in South America. She stayed and worked with a natural food producer on the Island of Chiloé, located off the coast of northern Patagonia. (Patagonia is an area shared by Chile on the Pacific and Argentina on the Atlantic and accounts for the land mass running from the tip of South American north roughly 1,200 miles.)

“My hosts also had a café so my new way of thinking of food was reinforced,” said Veronica. “I was seeing it in a different way, with more attention on nutrition. This is also where my interest in baking bread came from, as they baked it regularly with a keen eye on nutritional ingredients.”

After a few months on Chiloé, Veronica moved east, staying in Argentina for a while before returning home.

“Going into some sort of food service just felt right to me,” said Veronica. “That’s when I started baking bread. The first loaf I ever baked was a tragic improperly proofed brick. At the time though I thought it was the best thing ever. I then got super nerdy about it and eventually wanted more than what I could read about in a book.”

This is when Veronica discovered Artisan Baking Center, one of the premier baking centers on the West Coast. Part of the Central Milling and Keith Giusto Bakery Supply family, this is where bakers come to hone their skills.

Veronica started with a multi-day class called the “Serious Home Baker,” taught by Chef Craig Ponsford. Ponsford not only owns and operates San Rafael’s renowned Ponsford’s Place, but he teaches baking and has led world championship baking teams. Veronica ended up assisting Ponsford with his classes.

“It was a great fit,” said Veronica. “I was lucky enough to live so close. Other volunteers were driving in from hours away, but I was just down the road.”

Before and after classes, Veronica developed a strong mentorship and friendship with Ponsford, who assisted her in fine-tuning her technique. She also learned more about in-depth baking principles, etiquette and about the pressures and the rush of being in a large bakery.

Veronica knew she wanted to open her own business, planning on a possible launch in 2021. Once COVID hit, it seemed like the right time. She was doing freelance work for a communication company, but the store shelves were empty of everything but the least desirable loaves of bread. She wanted to offer people nutritious baked goods, whether sweet or savory. She launched Pane di Vero in 2020.

“The artisan food scene has been extremely supportive,” she said. “There is so much appreciation for what we do. And COVID seems to have brought about a shift in energy and support.”

When looking for a name, Veronica wanted to pay tribute to her time in Italy, where her passion for wholesome food was reawakened. As a Gemini, she loved the duality of the name “Pane di Vero” because of its double meanings. Her nickname ever since she was a kid was “Vero” and Pane di Vero directly translates to “Vero’s bread.” It also means “true bread,” which is apropos considering the care Veronica puts into her baking.

“I use a significant amount of whole grains in my baking,” Veronica said. “When bread is well-made, it leaves you feeling satisfied, not just with a sugar high.”

Sure enough, we have discovered this firsthand over the past year, as we have moved away from mass-produced breads and buy almost exclusively artisan breads. Our first real foray into whole grain baked goods actually came by way of a cookie. I was not enthusiastic about trying it once the moniker “whole wheat” had been attached, but it was superb. It was both filling and satisfying, even though it was not nearly as sweet as I would normally look for.

We have found similar with Pane de Vero’s “sweets.” Whether it is Veronica’s donuts, babkas, mango breakfast buns or exquisite bear claws, nothing is overly sweet, yet everything is thoroughly satisfying, even for my sweet tooth. The balance between sweet and savory is perfect. It was no surprise to find out that Veronica loves eating pastries, “especially the savory ones.” (Veronica agrees with our recommendation that you give her pastries a quick 10 seconds in the microwave under a moist paper towel to give the pastries that “fresh-out-of-the-oven” texture and aroma.)

Veronica uses a lot of rye, which tends to throw people off. “A lot of people tell me they don’t taste the rye,” said Veronica. “But what most people think of as rye is actually the flavor imparted when caraway seeds are added to rye.”

Sure enough, we had just had one of her righteous rye loaves and were immediately skeptical that it was rye as it did not taste like “rye” to us. Veronica also uses a lot of spelt and durum. “I like the flavors and complexity to these flours,” she said. “I like to keep things exciting.”

Veronica offers two great Bavarian style pretzels – sea salt or parmesan. We have also been thoroughly enamored with her “pizza skins,” which are a partially baked pizza dough that is ready for your toppings and within just a few minutes in the oven, is ready to eat.

Some customer favorites include brioche donuts, PDV bear claws, cheesy greens Danish, walnut levain loaf, multigrain pan loaf, bagels (cheese, EV, plain, sesame, chocolate chip), focaccia (kalamata, rosemary, sun dried tomatoes and sea salt), mango morning buns, Bavarian style pretzels and pizza skins.

In response to the question of what she finds hardest to make, Veronica had to think. “In terms of technicality, I'd say the most challenging things for me are laminations and baguettes. Laminations are any doughs where you are layering butter to create a flaky crust — puff pastry, croissant, danish, etc. Currently, I do all of my lamination by hand which can be really tricky, physically taxing and time consuming. One day it would be nice to have a sheeter of my own to do all the heavy lifting for me, but until then I'll just keep refining my hand rolling skills. Baguettes are also tricky because you have to have a really delicate hand and a specific kind of baking setup for them to come out right, up until two months ago I didn't have the right equipment to do them, but now I do, so I have plans to add a sourdough baguette to the rotation in the near future.”

Her favorite thing to make is: “Naturally leavened bread. It’s a pretty incredible thing to watch the process from start to finish. You start off with four super ordinary ingredients (water, salt, flour, wild yeast) but with time and temperature you then create magic.”

