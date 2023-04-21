Parting is ‘sweet sorrow’: Petaluma Shakespeare announces its closure

“There is a feeling of great sadness and loss with the closing of Petaluma Shakespeare that is difficult to express in words,” wrote Kristina Wenz, Artistic Director of Petaluma Shakespeare Company, confirming that the seven-year-old nonprofit has permanently shut down operations in Petaluma. “Due to loss of funding, our doors are closing,” she said. “We realize we are not alone in the financial fallout from COVID and the difficult recovery, specifically for theatrical arts. We can only hope that something new will blossom and grow where we planted the seed many years ago.”

Acknowledging that it was a difficult decision, Wenz explained that financial pressures on the small theatrical company – which had previously announced plans to perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Much Ado About Nothing” this fall – have made it impossible to carry on.

“Our sponsors were not able to support us,” said Wenz. “We are immensely grateful for the seven years we had, providing Shakespeare’s works to the Petaluma Community and to Sonoma County. We thank all the amazing artists, schools, and community members who have collaborated with us over the years.”

Since its inception in 2016, the company has brought Shakespeare’s works to life in an array of local venues including The Hotel Petaluma, The Phoenix Theater, The Green Music Center, the Petaluma Foundry Wharf, The Kaleidoscope Cabaret and Grand Central Petaluma, with additional public appearances at the Butter and Eggs Day Parade, Petaluma High School, Casa Grande High School, Analy High School, St. Vincent’s High School, Sonoma Mountain Elementary, Santa Rosa High School, and others.

Petaluma Shakespeare Company opened its first season of free Shakespeare by the river at the Foundry Wharf, starting off with a production of “As You Like It.” In 2017, the troupe picked up momentum and popularity, presenting both an abridged version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Henry IV Part I.” “All’s Well That Ends Well” kicked off the 2018 season, along with an original play “Speechless Shakespeare.” In 2019, a night of Shakespeare scenes, conceived as a local theater competition, was held at the Phoenix Theater, drawing actors from all over the Bay Area to compete for prizes alongside local students. Later that year, “Macbeth” was performed at The Phoenix Theater, followed by “The Snowman,” staged at Hotel Petaluma.

“As Juliet says, ‘Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, that I shall say good night till it be morrow,’” said Wenz. “We hope that the seeds planted by Petaluma Shakespeare will blossom into something new and wonderful in the future.”