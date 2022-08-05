Patricia Souza elected as Garden Club president

Patricia Souza, recently elected by the Petaluma Garden Club to be its new president, grew up in Modesto but fondly remembers visiting Petaluma with her family as a very young child. Her father occasionally worked at a local dairy, and Souza, who is Portuguese-American, notes that there was a substantial number of Portuguese dairy workers employed in Petaluma at the time.

Later, 1987, she returned to the area with her husband and raised her family here. Community involvement comes naturally to Souza and she’s very active.

“I’m on a very fun tennis team and I play a lot of Pickleball,” she said, adding. “I'm part of a group that provides orientation sessions for new Pickleball players.” She’s also on the Advisory Committee for the Senior Center where she plays bridge and volunteers with the Listening Bench program.

Souza is now retired from the child health care field.

“I worked for Petaluma City Schools and did many health-related projects including the creation and administration of a Family Resource Center at McDowell School,” she said.

Because the teachers there were busy with their work and sometimes found it hard to keep up with the school’s garden, Souza began helping the parents who were stepping in to keep the garden going. She had come to love plants and learned gardening from her grandfather, and then later enjoyed gardening at her home in Petaluma. She shared her knowledge of gardening with the McDowell parents and encouraged them with ideas like planting year round.

Souza noted that many of the families there were new to the United States and loved working in the school’s garden with their children because it reminded them of gardening with their families back home. She found she enjoys talking with people about gardening and wanted to do more of that kind of work, so she became a master gardener in 2017, and soon became involved with other local master gardeners like Suzanne Clarke — the outgoing president of the Garden Club — who encouraged her to check out the organization, which has quite a few master gardeners as members.

“The master gardeners are sort of a serious bunch and it’s all very science oriented, but the Garden Club is more social and it’s fun,” She said.

Souza recently served as the club’s vice-president, along with outgoing president Suzanne Clarke. Souza also served as the Co-Chair of the club’s Beautification Committee, which Clarke had encouraged. Souza hopes to help lead the 98-year-old club forward along the path forged by Clarke, whom she praised for keeping the group active during the pandemic, as well as leading the charge in planting more native species locally and working towards creating habitat gardens and corridors.

“Suzanne Clarke is well known and respected across the state for her work with monarch butterflies and promoting those native plants that help sustain them,” Souza said. It was Clarke, she pointed out, who suggested that the club create a habitat garden in Wickersham Park. Around 30 club members worked hard to dig out rocks, mend the soil, and plant and care for the plants in the new habitat garden. They hauled water from their homes to water the garden during the winter until residents living around the park noticed they were doing this and jumped in and offered their own water for the project.

The Wickersham park habitat garden has proven so impressive, in fact, it has now won a first place award from the California Garden Clubs. The CGC’s Community Impact Award is designated for a display of distinguished civic or conservation work making permanent improvement for the public’s benefit. As global warming impacts the local environment with drought and a loss of habitat for local ecosystems, habitat gardens are a way local communities can help sustain that important habitat.

The Petaluma Garden Club is also committed to maintaining the gardens the club has planted over its 98 year history, like the rose garden also in Wickersham Park. Souza pointed out that the rose garden was planted 80 years ago and has been constantly maintained by the club over that period of time.

“There’s also a beautiful garden that the garden club planted at the back of the Senior Center that many people don’t even know about,” Souza said.

The garden club’s Beautification Committee also planted 120 rose bushes near the Visitors Center, the Arts Center and where visitors disembark from the train when arriving in Petaluma. She noted that many of these projects are helped by the City of Petaluma and their mulch program and that they’ve donated mulch and cardboard to some of their projects.

These are just a few of the garden club’s current projects and Souza said she’s excited by the new club members that have been showing up at each of their meetings. She wants to hear from people about their ideas for new projects and welcomes new members, and said she’s excited by the young members who have taken an interest. Many of their members are now elderly and can’t do as much gardening work as they once did. Additionally, since so many young families began gardening during the pandemic, Souza hopes many will consider attending Petaluma Garden Club meetings.

“If they have a question about an issue they’re having in their garden with plants or soil or pests, we have many master gardeners there who are happy to answer questions,” she said.

The club meetings, held once a month, always include a program about things like plants, butterflies or bees. Several new club members are working on a website and once up, they will be uploading recordings of the monthly programs so that they will be available for everyone to watch online as well. Souza said the meetings are held in-person and are also available via zoom. She welcomes everyone to attend, ask questions, share ideas and to simply have fun.

“We always have fun,” she said. “We’re a fun group.”

Check out the Petaluma Garden Club’s Facebook page for more information about upcoming meetings and projects.