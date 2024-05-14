The ‘peach guy’ abides - even when his fave fruit isn’t in season

As the weather warms, growers and customers look forward to the first of the summer crops. Some are especially anticipating stone fruits. Of the selection – apricots, figs, plums, nectarines and peaches – perhaps the most popular is the peach.

It’s an educated guess, of course, but take a look at positive phrases like “a peaches and cream complexion;” or “she/he is a perfect peach,” the latter being early 20th century slang for a person who’s nice, kind or helpful.

What about “peachy keen,” indicating someone or something is wonderful?

This leads us to long-time vendor Chris Gertz, known far and wide as “The Peach Guy,” though, depending on the season, he offers more than just the delicious, fuzzy fruit.

Currently, with peach season not quite here, he’s selling other items, including citrus.

“This is my 50th year,” Gertz said. “I started when I was 14.” He sketched his family history, saying that his grandparents immigrated to the United States from Spain, eventually finding a home and livelihood in Winters. “We’ve always been fruit farmers,” he explained. “I’m third-generation. It’s in my blood.”

But just because something is in the family doesn’t mean it’s an easy job.

“Farmers markets saved small farmers,” Gertz revealed. “Otherwise, we’re dependent on big buyers and that doesn’t work very well. The middle man gets the meat. We get the bones.”

Gertz has always found a way, though. He worked his way through college and emerged with a degree in agricultural business from the University of California, Davis. But even while he was putting himself through school, he was helping farm the family acreage of 30 acres because his father was ill.

“When Dad got sick, I helped.”

The year he graduated, his father died and Gertz took over.

“I wanted to stay close,” he said, referring to the land he’d inherited. “And farmers markets saw me through.”

Farmers markets have been a fine place to sell his produce. From May through October, he offers a variety of peaches, apricots, plums, figs and nectarines. He grows a number of varieties which ripen at different times. In addition to offering a venue for his fruits, farmers markets offer a chance to interact with those who enjoy what he’s selling. Gertz said he always likes interacting with his customers.

“When you show up so much,” he noted with a warm smile, “everyone starts to know you. These families entrust me to bring their families quality produce. I take this seriously and embrace it enthusiastically. They want good, clean, healthy, fresh stuff.”

Gertz was interrupted by some of his many long-time customers and he paused to embrace a woman and her daughters.

“You have flowers!” the woman exclaimed, spotting a tall bucket holding sprays of lilacs. She leaned over, burying her nose in the cool lavender blossoms and inhaling the sweet, distinctive fragrance. “I’ve got to buy them!” A few moments later, she added, “We live for this market,. Even when I’m broke, I always buy myself flowers.”

As they leave, another longtime customer arrives, smiling and observing, “Everything here is so amazing.”

In addition to farming, Gertz is a storyteller, He passed on an amusing tale of being hit by a drunk driver.

“Fortunately,” he said, “I was driving a tractor. I wasn’t hurt. The other guy wasn’t so lucky.”

In another story he said that shortly after he was out of college, the market for apricots crashed.

“I was so depressed,” he began. “I went out to the orchard one afternoon and was drinking beer. I drank the first one and threw the can at a tree. When it landed it made a tinny sound. I checked it out and saw that my can had hit another can. The second can was old and rusty. It had once held Hamm’s Beer.”

He got to thinking, wondering what might have happened, how that lonely, corroding can of Hamm’s had ended up there.

“I thought it could have been thrown by my grandfather, possibly sitting in the same place I was now,” he continued. “Maybe he was also depressed, down because of something bad that happened on the property ‒something as rough as the apricot market crash.”

And then he had a thought.

“They survived,” he said. “And after that I thought, ‘If they survived, I can find a way too.’ It's been a long road ‒ but a gratifying one.”

Katie Watts is a longtime contributor to the Argus-Courier. Her ongoing series about the vendors who sell their wares at the Petaluma Farmers Market runs once a month or so in the Argus-Courier.