Pearl perfect for outdoor dining in Petaluma during pandemic

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 8, 2020, 10:08AM
There are plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining, but with vulnerable family members and clients in our regular lives, we had yet to dine out during the pandemic. That was until we discovered that one of our favorite downtown restaurants, Pearl, offers a comfortable, unique, warm and particularly safe dining environment. We had such a great brunch experience that we returned the very next week in order to do it all over again.

Pearl

pearlpetaluma.com

500 1st St.

559-5187

Current hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

With a hint of industrial dock-side Brooklyn, but amidst the fresh air and quietness of Petaluma’s 1st Street warehouse district, Pearl has expanded its normal dining patio to the wide elevated concrete walkway that runs along the front of the warehouse across the street. Co-owner Annette Yang explained that the owners of 429 1st St., which has been renovated recently to offer some great leasable water-front spaces, were happy to share their extra space. Pearl adds a vibrancy to the neighborhood, which is a bonus for all the local landlords when trying to find renters in such a tight commercial market.

Along with plenty of space in the concrete platform, there were two bonuses to this particular outdoor dining option. It is not a normal sidewalk, so there is rarely any through-traffic wandering by, and the roof extends fully overhead and almost out into the street, protecting diners from harsh weather without the need for plastic-sided tents.

The tables were generously spaced, with some being 10 to 15 feet apart. And even though the overhanging roof is massive, and we chose a table tucked back against the wall, because the winter sun is low in the sky, it slips under the overhang and leaves diners lounging in warm golden rays throughout the meal.

We have been impressed with Pearl’s food ever since they first opened in early 2018 and try to attend all the special dinners they offer.

Sure, there are often words on the menu that we, too, do not recognize, but we are confident enough in Pearl’s food to trust our instincts. When friends say, “we never know what to order” when looking at the less-familiar choices on the menu, we suggest they simply find words they do recognize and go with those dishes. Asking questions of knowledgeable servers always helps, too. However, rest assured when choosing something new to you, co-owner/chef Brian Letiner’s passion and artistry has led to an incredible menu where small risks taken by the diner return flavorful rewards.

We have found some favorite dishes over our many visits to Pearl, including the cassoulets (currently constructed with heirloom shellbeans, sauerkraut, Toulouse sausage, duck confit and poached egg) and just about any fish dish on the menu, especially when they have one of the fish stews. The menu changes almost daily with a couple of new items moving on while a couple of other move off, for the time being. Nonetheless, trust that if there is something you love, it will come back around, which is one of the many things that keeps up returning to Pearl.

During our initial outdoor visit, we were tempted to go with old favorites for our first visit to Pearl in close to a year. However, once we saw ingredients listed on the menu such as “ricotta,” “clams,” “merguez,” “fermented chili oil,” “spiced brisket” and “pistachio tahini,” we knew it was as good a time as any to try something new. From sight to smell to flavor, our senses were richly rewarded for our adventurousness.

We started off with the Fluffy Amaranth Waffle, which was topped with ricotta, quince and pear compote. Although sprinkled lightly with powdered sugar, the dishes walked that delightfully fine line between sweet and savory. Additionally, with powdered sugar to one side and compote to the other, we were free to choose just how much of each we wanted and experimented with each bite.

What looked like whipped cream was actually one of my favorite substitutes – ricotta. And instead of a sweet jam, the quince and pear compote gave a pleasantly sweet, yet slightly tart crispness to the waffle. The only drawback was that the waffle ended up taking the place of dessert, so by the time we reached the end of the meal, we begrudgingly passed up on one of our favorite desserts in town: Pearl’s spiced ginger cake (with lavender honey satsumas and cinnamon whipped cream), although the other three dessert choices were tempting too – Sugared Brioche Buns, Moroccan Rice Pudding and Warm Apple Crisp.

We remedied this situation during our second visit, when we rounded out our meal with the highly aromatic, almost rose-flavored Moroccan rice pudding, with poached cranberries, ma’amoul cookie crumbles and a hint of orange blossom.

Once finished with our waffle appetizer/dessert, our two mains arrived. We always share our dishes with each other, but none the less, usually start off with our primary choice in front of each of us. In this case, I saw the Clams and Eggs a las Ramblas across the table from me and was sure that was supposed to be mine. However, when I looked down at the Levantine Spiced Brisket in front of me, I honesty could not remember which one I ordered.

Ever since we first visited Spain, we have been enticed towards breakfast dishes containing clams. Sure, we eat a lot of clams along the West Coast, but usually as an appetizer before dinner, cooked in a lot of garlic, butter and white wine. But somehow, the Spaniards have expanded our horizons on clam dishes to start the day, which are rare to find here in the U.S.

I did a quick look-up of “a las Ramblas” to see what it was adding to this dish, although in all honesty, even veggies do not scare me away when chef Brian is behind the grill. Come to find out, las Ramblas is a large boulevard running through the heart of Barcelona and Annette’s and Brian’s visits to the Spanish capital inspired this dish. They do not just talk the talk, but have actually walked in many of the foreign locales that inspire the dishes on Pearl’s menu.

We did not expect the dish to be dominated by clams exactly, the bowl was overflowing with them. As is our habit, we completely de-shell all the mollusks before digging in and found that the dish supplied for our spent shells could barely contain the large number.

Mixed in with the clams and eggs was house-made merguez, pea shoots and fermented chili oil. Merguez is a slightly spicy lamb sausage popular in France, North Africa and the Middle East. We have never met a merguez sausage we did not like, but Chef Brian’s is one of our favorites. And although the greens looked like spinach, they were, in fact, pea shoots.

The only thing that could have made this dish better would be to spoon some onto a perfectly grilled slice of bread, which just so happened to be resting atop the dish when it arrived. Unbeknownst to us, the unseen bottom side of the bread was slightly more grilled than the top and therefore held a bit of additional flavor. Because your tongue hits the bottom of each bite first, sometimes turning things upside down can make for an enhanced dining experience. (I often eat burgers upside down so as to better taste the toppings.)

Not to be outdone by the clams and eggs, the Levantine Spiced Brisket was a crowd pleaser too. (Another quick internet search revealed that “Levantine” refers to the Levant region, which covers a good portion of the Middle East, including the countries of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Jordan.) Although the word “spiced” shows up twice in this dish’s description, this dish doesn’t pack a ton of heat but instead is a well-seasoned “spiced” dish. Served atop kabab-spiced squash and soft scrambled eggs, and itself topped with pistachio tahini and dusted with fresh baby spinach and a side of pickled radishes, this course was stunning on the eyes and the palate.

I normally shy away from squash but always give a chef enough respect to at least try their concoction as they intended it, before I dissect and dispose of the pieces I do not like. I do not quite understand the sorcery behind the kebab spicing, but the squash added a perfect sweetness as a juxtaposition to the savory spiced brisket. And the pistachio tahini was a magnificent addition, leaving us both wondering why everything is not slathered in pistachio tahini.

Normally, I avoid tahini due to some tahini-induced trauma from my youth. We were in the final days of a six-week rafting trip and had run out of everything but jarred tahini and Oreo cookies. Thankfully, after a couple of days, I found someone willing to trade their meager cookie rations for my abundant but flavorless (and quite chalky) tahini rations.

During our subsequent visit, this past weekend, we started off with the green frittata (mint and parsley puree, roasted sunchokes, goat cheese, barberry and dill yogurt), which stayed nice and warm as it was cooked and served in a small cast iron pan. For our mains, we went with the warm shrimp salad (tamarind mint marinade, potatoes, beets and bleu cheese vinaigrette) and spiced lamb two ways (white beans and peppers, sautéed spinach and buckwheat polenta). Not surprisingly, I steered clear of the salad, as usual, however, the spiced lamb caused to me to reflect in silence, trying to figure out what and where all the flavors were developing from. One of the things we love about Pearl is that chef Brian thinks about more than just the main protein of a dish. All parts are important and honestly, I would gladly eat a bowl of just the white beans, peppers and buckwheat polenta. Oh, but how deliciously succulent the lamb was, which came both as braised shoulder as well as healthy sections of sausage.

When it comes to drinks, Pearl has an excellent and eclectic selection of both alcohol-free and boozy drinks. Starting with coffee, they have over two dozen options, from the old standbys, like French press, espresso, cappuccino, latte, and cold-brew to fancy cups like Persian Mug (café Americano, a touch of maple and rosewater whipped cream), Mediterranean Fizz (cold brew, splash of vanilla cream and orange blossom water) and Black Julep (espresso, muddled mint and honey, shaken hard, over crushed ice).

One of us started with coffee, while the other could not pass up on a glass of txakolina, which is slightly effervescent, dry wine from a very limited Denominación de Origen (“D.O.”) in the Basque Country of northwestern Spain. Rarely found in the US, we usually have to travel to San Francisco’s Basque restaurants to find txakolina, although refreshingly enough, we are starting to see it locally at restaurants with an international flair, such as Pearl. Extremely limited in production, the 32 txakolina producers harvest roughly 1,000 acres of vineyard. By comparison, Napa County produces 43,000 acres of wine grapes and Sonoma County boasts a whopping 60,000 acres. The entire txakolina D.O. would not even register on the top 10 list of single wineries in Sonoma County.

In Basque, “tx” is pronounced like the “ch” of “chocolate” so txakolina is said, “chocolina,” while the Spanish name for the same wine is similar – txakoli, pronounced “chocoli.” However, and surely in jest, no matter how well you pronounce it at one bar, at the very next one, right next door, the bartender will again “correct” that pronunciation and give you their slightly modified version. To be fair, even though the Basque Country is small geographically, due to the age of the culture, dialects can be vastly different even in neighboring towns.

Normally, txakolina harbors a bit of effervescent and is on the tart side, however, Pearl’s offering is from the Bengoetxe winery, which is one of the few producers that is not located on the coast. With slightly warmer weather and higher clay content in the soil, the txakolina has a distinct personality, offering a more food-friendly savory wine than others of the style. As suspected, and recommended, Bengoetxe txakolina went particularly well with seafood, although was equally at home alongside the brisket. As we learned, Annette discovered this txakolina while enjoying a clams and eggs dish in Barcelona.

Although we have not explored the to-go options yet, Pearl’s menu lists “meal kits for two.” After such a memorable brunch, we are likely to give this to-go option a go the next time we are looking for a deliciously distinctive at-home meal option. Another note about Pearl’s menu is that the prices on the menu reflect the total price for each dish, before taxes. The tip is included in the menu price, although during these trying times, especially for restaurants, we try to sneak an additional tip under the bill as we vacate our table. As they say, “buy local or bye local.” Currently, due to the increasing cost of propane for outdoor heat lamps, Pearl has adding a $1 per person charge. We would have gladly paid double and were happy to subsidize the heater tables given that we were lucky enough to get a table basked in incredibly inviting sunlight during our visit.

When Pearl first opened, many thought the owners were crazy to only offer breakfast and lunch. However, this is not their first restaurant. They have owned several restaurants, including the well-known Nettie’s Crab Shack on Union Street in San Francisco. The two were looking to regain their evenings, something that most restaurateurs never see. Sure enough, during Petaluma’s chilly summer evenings and even chillier winter nights, a daytime restaurant during COVID may actually make sense.

To say that we felt comfortable and safe during our Pearl dining experiences is an understatement. Their safety measures are well above standard and their food and service are impeccable. And with plenty of covered outdoor seating, both under their own pull-out awning, as well as their new space across the street, we are actually looking forward to trying Pearl for some rainy day dining. If we found it this pleasant on cold and clear days, I would imagine the warmer rainy days will not hamper our dining experience in the least.

As they approach their two-year anniversary, Pearl continues to wow local diners, which has translated into an impressive showing in online reviews. Pearl is one of, if not the highest rated restaurants in Petaluma, yet continues to also be one of our best-kept secrets. However, ask the owners about this phenomenon and they will say that they honestly do not pay attention to those websites. Instead, they concentrate on great food and service. And now, Pearl also has some of the best outdoor seating anywhere in town.

