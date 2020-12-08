Pearl perfect for outdoor dining in Petaluma during pandemic

There are plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining, but with vulnerable family members and clients in our regular lives, we had yet to dine out during the pandemic. That was until we discovered that one of our favorite downtown restaurants, Pearl, offers a comfortable, unique, warm and particularly safe dining environment. We had such a great brunch experience that we returned the very next week in order to do it all over again.

Pearl pearlpetaluma.com 500 1st St. 559-5187 Current hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

With a hint of industrial dock-side Brooklyn, but amidst the fresh air and quietness of Petaluma’s 1st Street warehouse district, Pearl has expanded its normal dining patio to the wide elevated concrete walkway that runs along the front of the warehouse across the street. Co-owner Annette Yang explained that the owners of 429 1st St., which has been renovated recently to offer some great leasable water-front spaces, were happy to share their extra space. Pearl adds a vibrancy to the neighborhood, which is a bonus for all the local landlords when trying to find renters in such a tight commercial market.

Along with plenty of space in the concrete platform, there were two bonuses to this particular outdoor dining option. It is not a normal sidewalk, so there is rarely any through-traffic wandering by, and the roof extends fully overhead and almost out into the street, protecting diners from harsh weather without the need for plastic-sided tents.

The tables were generously spaced, with some being 10 to 15 feet apart. And even though the overhanging roof is massive, and we chose a table tucked back against the wall, because the winter sun is low in the sky, it slips under the overhang and leaves diners lounging in warm golden rays throughout the meal.

We have been impressed with Pearl’s food ever since they first opened in early 2018 and try to attend all the special dinners they offer.

Sure, there are often words on the menu that we, too, do not recognize, but we are confident enough in Pearl’s food to trust our instincts. When friends say, “we never know what to order” when looking at the less-familiar choices on the menu, we suggest they simply find words they do recognize and go with those dishes. Asking questions of knowledgeable servers always helps, too. However, rest assured when choosing something new to you, co-owner/chef Brian Letiner’s passion and artistry has led to an incredible menu where small risks taken by the diner return flavorful rewards.

We have found some favorite dishes over our many visits to Pearl, including the cassoulets (currently constructed with heirloom shellbeans, sauerkraut, Toulouse sausage, duck confit and poached egg) and just about any fish dish on the menu, especially when they have one of the fish stews. The menu changes almost daily with a couple of new items moving on while a couple of other move off, for the time being. Nonetheless, trust that if there is something you love, it will come back around, which is one of the many things that keeps up returning to Pearl.

During our initial outdoor visit, we were tempted to go with old favorites for our first visit to Pearl in close to a year. However, once we saw ingredients listed on the menu such as “ricotta,” “clams,” “merguez,” “fermented chili oil,” “spiced brisket” and “pistachio tahini,” we knew it was as good a time as any to try something new. From sight to smell to flavor, our senses were richly rewarded for our adventurousness.

We started off with the Fluffy Amaranth Waffle, which was topped with ricotta, quince and pear compote. Although sprinkled lightly with powdered sugar, the dishes walked that delightfully fine line between sweet and savory. Additionally, with powdered sugar to one side and compote to the other, we were free to choose just how much of each we wanted and experimented with each bite.

What looked like whipped cream was actually one of my favorite substitutes – ricotta. And instead of a sweet jam, the quince and pear compote gave a pleasantly sweet, yet slightly tart crispness to the waffle. The only drawback was that the waffle ended up taking the place of dessert, so by the time we reached the end of the meal, we begrudgingly passed up on one of our favorite desserts in town: Pearl’s spiced ginger cake (with lavender honey satsumas and cinnamon whipped cream), although the other three dessert choices were tempting too – Sugared Brioche Buns, Moroccan Rice Pudding and Warm Apple Crisp.

We remedied this situation during our second visit, when we rounded out our meal with the highly aromatic, almost rose-flavored Moroccan rice pudding, with poached cranberries, ma’amoul cookie crumbles and a hint of orange blossom.