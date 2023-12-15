PEF is ready to receive scholarship applications

Attention Class of 2024 Petaluma students: The Petaluma Educational Foundation has announced that its “scholarship portal” – the means by which people may apply for scholarships online – is now open, meaning all are encouraged to find out what this vital local nonprofit can do to help you succeed.

PEF is a privately funded nonprofit that raises money for Petaluma education. The org says it has so far awarded more than $8.6 million to students and schools alike here in Petaluma since its founding in the early ’80s. Those funds are redistributed through PEF Impact Grants (for school programs) and PEF Scholarships (for students).

As PEF executive director (and Argus-Courier schools columnist) Maureen Highland recently put it, “Last academic year, PEF proudly presented 280 students from the Class of 2023 with 422 awards totaling $267,560 from 86 PEF-managed scholarship funds.”

Now it’s your turn, Class of ’24. If you are a graduating senior attending Petaluma, Casa Grande, St. Vincent, San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Carpe Diem or Valley Oaks high schools, or Headwaters Academy, and looking to continue your education, go to pefinfo.com/apply and begin the next step. Completed applications are due no later than Jan. 25.