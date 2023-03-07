Penngrove Clubhouse turns 100

The Penngrove Social Firemen will host a free open house on Sunday, March 12 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Penngrove Community Clubhouse (at 385 Woodward Ave. in Penngrove). Attendees will enjoy free refreshments, historical displays and re-enactments of card games and dance styles seen there at the clubhouse through the decades.

If buildings could talk, this beloved building could spin a story that would include much of Penngrove’s rich history. It was originally built as the Penngrove Social Welfare Club, opening in 1923, with Mrs. Tillie Hermann (the wife of local builder Al Hermann) as its first president. The first event in the building was a public dance. Gentlemen were charged 75 cents for admission and women 50 cents. That’s $12 and $9 respectively in today’s currency.

From 1930 to 1938, the basement of the clubhouse served as the home of Penngrove’s Fire Department, until a new two-story firehouse was built next door. Over the last 100 years, countless events have taken place at the clubhouse, from graduations of Penngrove Elementary School and community Christmas pageants to meetings of the Old Adobe 4-H club and local Finnish community groups.

Eventually, the club became the home of the Penngrove Women’s Club (changing the building’s name to suit), and if you lived in Penngrove and you voted, there was a good chance your polling place was at the Women’s Clubhouse.

During a period of financial stress, the Penngrove Social Firemen stepped in and brought stability to the iconic clubhouse, purchasing it in 1963. The name was changed to the Penngrove Community Hall in 1968. Today, Penngrove Social Firemen use the building for fundraising dinners, monthly meetings and rentals for special events.

For information, on membership and events go to www.PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

[Jack Withington contributed historical research for the above.]