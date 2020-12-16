Penngrove Market delights for Hanukkah dinner

For their first try at offering a Hanukkah dinner, Penngrove Market did a heck of a job and will surely draw us back for future holiday dinners as well as their weekly family dinner specials.

It had been a long time since we partook in a special Hanukkah dinner offering but with several local options available this past Friday, we decided to dive in. Penngrove Market’s caught our fancy for several reasons, not the least of which was that co-owner Shaina Ita Ferraro was a judge at last year’s Latke MasterChef event at the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma.

It also has not escaped our attention that Penngrove Market not only carries the largest selection of Mariposa Ice Cream outside the creamery itself, but also has a Penngrove Market exclusive “Penngrove Milk and Cookies” flavor, made with what seems to be equal parts Mariposa ice cream and Penngrove Market’s house-made chocolate chip cookies. The number of cookies in this ice cream is impressive and delicious.

Finally and most personally, I grew up in Penngrove and love what the owners of Penngrove Market have done for the local food community, so we wanted to show our support.

The first treat was simply being able to visit the market, which I had not done in far too long. Every shelf seems to hold something local and hard to find. However, it was the wonderful smells from the kitchen that drew me towards the back of the market, where an impressive wood-fired pizza oven stands in front of the window for passersby to see. Used to make their excellent pizzas and calzones (pizza also available in a gluten-free option), the real genius of the wood-fired oven is the chicken it roasts.

This was the main course for this year’s Penngrove Market Hanukkah dinner.

The dinner was advertised to “feed four” and it easily satiated two hungry diners for both that night and as leftovers for the next day’s lunch and dinner. At only $60, I would say it was a steal. It included a green salad, matzo ball soup, latkes and a whole wood oven roasted chicken. We splurged and added a quart of Mariposa’s Penngrove Milk and Cookies ice cream for dessert.

This chicken preparation is our newfound favorite. Not overly smoked, as can sometimes happen in a smoker, and not overly greasy as can sometimes happen in a rotisserie, it is perfectly moist and tender, with a hint of smoke mixed with a wonderful blend of herbs and spices.

We thought the chicken would be the main event, but then we got a whiff of the latkes on the drive home. Made from organic veggies and potatoes, these latkes were as good as any we have had before and definitely left us wanting more.

The matzo ball soup was equally impressive and had me reaching out to Penngrove Market to find out if they would share their secret flavor. Come to find out, they have no secret, other than that they make excellent matzo ball soup. The gentile at the table really wanted to add carrots, celery and noodles to the mix but that would simply turn it into chicken noodle soup, which would have obliterated the delicate and delicious matzo ball flavor.

Spelled both “matzo” and “matzah,” East Coasters will tell you that matzo is more of a traditional Passover dish (celebrated in the early spring), but this is California, where we forge our own traditions, and eat what we want, when we want it. And this matzo ball soup is definitely something we now want all the time. Thankfully, this soup will now appear in their regular specials rotation. I recommend keeping your eyes peeled for this one, although all their soups are excellent.

Penngrove Market is currently taking orders for their Christmas dinners, which include main dish choices of Boar’s Head brown sugar glazed ham, seared ribeye roast and whole seared duck from Liberty Ducks. You can order full meals, with all the fixings, or pick and choose what strikes your fancy from their ala carte menu. Check out their social media pages for details.

(In case you are wondering, Hanukkah has several spellings, with Hanukkah being the most common, although I have always been drawn towards the Chanukah spelling. There are over a dozen variations, including two I had never heard of before this year – Xanuka and Chanuqa. Penngrove Market used Hanukkah, so that is how I spelled it for this article.)