Penngrove Parade wants you (and perhaps your tractor or goat)

The 47th Annual Penngrove Parade is officially set for July 2, and is now seeking entries for participation in the wacky, wild, delightfully weird (and rather short) yearly procession down Penngrove’s Main Street.

There’s no entry fee and no theme, just a requirement to have fun. Participants can ride horseback or atop a tractor, they could form a marching group of any size or create a float, and some folks in the past have even walked their goat.

So anything is possible.

Entry forms are accepted through Thursday, June 29 at 5 p.m.

You can pick up an application at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main Street, in Penngrove or download it from Penngrovesocialfiremen.org.