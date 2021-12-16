Penngrove thrift store reborn as community hub

When Angela Faustino was a girl growing up in Penngrove, she felt there was no place for friends and neighbors to gather except the park. Despite this, she never left the small town. Now married and the mother of two children, Faustino is about to launch what she hopes will become the community “hub” she missed as a child.

Faustino has assumed ownership of Penny Grove Thrift Shoppe, the longtime thrift store on Main Street. She has renamed it the Penngrove Hub because she wants to transform the space in the evening into a place where the community comes together. She feels the town can benefit from a place for families to gather and plans to offer community activities in the 1,900-square-foot space. Display tables on wheels will allow her to clear the center of the main room, creating enough room for up to 35 people to be seated.

“This has been needed here since I was a kid,” Faustino said. “All we had was the park. I hope it will bring families together and just be a place to do things and have fun.”

Faustino has plans for a wide array of activities for seniors, families and children, including bingo and classes on the cultivation of succulents.

“I’ve been growing succulents since I was 13,” she said. She used to teach such classes to raise money for the lacrosse team at Casa Grande High School.

Other ideas include a “LEGO Night” for children and similar activities. As a former PTA volunteer, Faustino has experience putting on such events for children.

Right now, Faustino is busy preparing for a January grand opening of the store. She has been liquidating old stock, preparing her website, and upgrading the facility.

The store has two main rooms. The smaller room street-side will be a boutique featuring vintage clothing and specialty items on consignment. Local jam maker Marie Reis will sell her products there, as will Luma Vintage, a Penngrove business that crafts many items, including T-shirts, aprons, and pillows.

Products by Girl on the Moon, a Rohnert Park- based artist’s business, will include dreamcatchers, macrame and painted rocks. The boutique will also be the exclusive outlet for Tami’s Toffee, a local product. Vinyl collectors will find hundreds of old albums in the store.

On Sunday, Dec. 19 Penngrove will host its annual Tractor Parade. Faustino’s shop will remain open late that day.

“We will have face painting, hot apple cider and an ugly-sweater contest,” she said. “The winner wins a $50 gift card to the Penngrove Hub.”

Faustino will also raffle a new push car in a fundraiser for North Bay Animal Services, Faustino’s favorite charity. Raffle tickets are $5 each and all proceeds go to the shelter.

The family dog, Hunter, was adopted from the shelter, as are several rescue rabbits. The executive director of the shelter is Mark Scott, a friend of Faustino’s and a fellow thrift entrepreneur. Early next year, Scott will open a thrift shop in Cotati at the Applewood Shopping Center.

“We’re in cahoots,” Faustino said of their mutual desire to raise money for the animal-rescue organization.

During the current liquidation sale at Penngrove Hub, one table features dozens of free yearbooks from many county schools, some going back decades. Examples include a 1986 yearbook from Santa Rosa High School and one from Rincon Valley Junior High, from 1976. Faustino has delighted several visitors to the store who lost their yearbooks in recent fires, only to find a copy in her shop.

Faustino’s husband Jared is a machinist who often works into the night building structures for the shop. Formerly a professional skateboarder, Jared was born and raised in Petaluma. He works as a machine shop foreman for TraumaFX, a medical simulation and training technology development company in Petaluma. He also operates his own machine shop, Vector Precision.

The Faustinos met through Brett Emery, the previous owner of the thrift shop, and were married in 2007. They have two children, Aubrey, 7, and Tanner, 12.

“Aubrey likes to find things, that’s how she helps,” Faustino said. “Tanner likes to organize things.”

Much of Faustino’s desire to manage a thrift store came from her aunt, Barbara Padgett, a former process server in Marin County who retired in 1999 and recently died at the age of 83.

“We went thrift-store shopping together,” Faustino said. Padgett often expressed the desire that Faustino should run her own shop. She recalls that Padgett loved hummingbirds and was on such good terms with them that she could feed them by hand. Faustino thought it was serendipitous when the first donation she received upon taking ownership of the shop was a Tiffany lamp with a hummingbird motif.

“Thanks, Auntie Barbara,” Faustino said.

Faustino was also encouraged by her mother. The two spent many happy hours prowling thrift stores, with particular interest in jewelry.

Clearly, Faustino is a people person.

“I know everyone here,” she said. She is effusive in praising the many people who have helped her get the enterprise under way, including “my amazing friends Helen and Brian Chaffins, Kat Malone, Sabrina Flores-Parker and Lora Blaine.”

Jerad Dempsey painted the store’s boutique and Diana Garcia has spent many hours volunteering at the shop “to make it sparkle,” Faustino said. She also credits Lyndi Brown “for all the buzz and advertising around Sonoma County — she got me connected to so many wonderful people.” Ashley Rader designed the website.

Faustino plans to accept donations by appointments made on the store’s website, penngrovehub.com. Her goal is to have fresh merchandise weekly so that there is always something new to find in the store.

Penngrove Hub is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (707) 242-3090.