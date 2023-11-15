The Penngrove Social Firemen, a nonprofit responsible for throwing some of the best parties in town, are inviting participants to grab a place in the procession for the 6th annual Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights.

Taking place on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., the delightfully eccentric event brings spectators from all over Sonoma County to watch the festive march through downtown Penngrove, draped in lights, with a special emphasis on farm vehicles.

Decorate your tractors, big rigs, hay trucks, pickup trucks, riding lawn mowers, bicycles, wagons, or what-have-you, and join in the fun.

The parade stages in the Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., and rolls up Main Street toward Adobe Rd. There’s no cost to enter, but an advance application is required.

Find the application at Penngrovesocialfiremen.org and submit it by Dec. 14 to Kim Hanson at JavAmore Café or email it to mrsjjava@hotmail.com.

For information call 707 794-1516.