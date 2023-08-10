Musician Stella Heath, of Penngrove, will be making her debut at San Francisco’s prestigious SFJazz venue as part of its Summer Festival. Heath, who leads a number of different band incarnations, will perform in San Francisco with the Stella Heath Sextet on Saturday, Aug. 19 in the Joe Henderson Lab, part of the impressively modern SFJazz building at 201 Franklin St.SHe will be performing twice. The 7 p.m. show is titled “Unsung Standards: Lesser Known Gems of the Great American Songbook.” The second show, at 8 p.m., is titled “Unsung Standards: Songs For an Elopement.”

The sextet, which features Heath on vocals, includes Neil Angelo Fontano on piano, Robby Elfman on saxophone and clarinet, Ian Scherer on guitar, Trevor Kinsel on bass and Spike Klein on drums. Special guest Clint Baker will sit in on trumpet and trombone.

Heath, who grew up in Sonoma County and was a regular in Cinnabar Theater’s young repertory program, has been singing since the age of eight. In her SFJazz biography, Heath is described as feeling, “wholly blessed to be able to express herself through music and song, and to carry forth the torch of Jazz Music that she loves so dearly.”

After graduating from Petaluma High School, she attended Interlochan Arts Academy in Michigan and Syracus University in New York, earning degrees in classical acting and cultural geography. After several years based in New York, focusing on performing Shakespeare and other classical works, she rediscovered music, with an emphasis on Jazz, and returned to Sonoma County in 2014, soon after forming the Bandjango Collectif. Earlier this year, she took on the role of Education Director for the Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

In San Francisco, Heath will be appearing as part of a stellar lineup that includes the Erik Jekabson Quintet on Thursday, Aug. 17, Felix Peikli on Friday, Aug. 18 and Tammy L. Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20. Both of the Stella Heath Sextet’s San Francisco shows are expected to sell out. Tickets can be reserved at SFJazz.org.