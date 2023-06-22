Mary Stompe is experiencing a pivotal time in her life. After 19 years as executive director of PEP Housing – one of our community’s most essential nonprofits – she is stepping down, ready to face new horizons.

At the helm since 2004, she’s been at the forefront of every PEP Housing decision, including fundraising, property acquisition, project management, financing, development, supply chain issues and increased housing demand as the nonprofit experienced continual growth and expansion.

“The transition is really hard,” said Stompe, when asked the inevitable question of what comes next. “I’ve had a difficult time with it. For 19 years I haven’t done anything else. I’m so conflicted on what to do next, but at the same time I feel something meaningful will present itself.”

PEP Housing, established in 1978 as Petaluma Ecumenical Projects, is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing access to affordable housing for seniors with limited income, plus supportive services and advocacy. It remained an all-volunteer organization until 2001.

“I’m proud that PEP Housing takes an approach to housing that’s different,” she added. “We provide supportive services and try to improve our residents’ quality of life. I’m also proud of our dedicated staff of about 40 employees that really care about the residents. Sharon Redman-Patchin has taken over as interim director and our resident services director, Erin Hoffman, has been with us for 20 years.”

Uniquely qualified for the multi-dimensional demands of PEP Housing leadership, Stompe possesses a lengthy resume of professional qualifications and nonprofit expertise. Born at Marin General Hospital and raised in San Anselmo and Ross, she’s the middle of three children born to Paul and Margaret Neese. Her father worked for the Marin Municipal Water District and her mother was a school counselor.

“I’ve attended nine different colleges,” said Stompe. “After graduating University of Oregon with a degree in business administration, my first job was being a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways. I soon realized it was not what I wanted to do. I had waitressed while in college and I didn’t want to be a waitress in the sky.”

She and her husband, Brad Stompe, an employee of the North Marin Water District, were married in 1985 and lived in Novato before moving to Petaluma and, later, back to Novato. They have one son, Dylan.

Stompe gained accounting experience working for her cousin’s firm in San Rafael, eventually becoming a CPA. While working full-time she earned her MBA from Sonoma State University in 1990, which led to jobs at private schools in Marin County.

It also marked the beginning of decades of volunteering for numerous causes, including animal welfare organizations, Red Cross disaster action team, Marin County Parks and Open Space, Novato Parks Commission, Sonoma County Parks volunteer and 10-year seat on the board of Leading Age, California’s leading advocate for quality, nonprofit senior living and care.

“Volunteering is just something I’ve done all my life,” Stompe said, enthusiastically. “It’s something I’ve felt I wanted to do to give back. I’ll be doing it until I die.”

In Petaluma, she’s served with the Parks Department, Airport Commission and Planning Commission.

“During my time on the Planning Commission, which I really loved,” Stompe recalled, “I was encouraged to run for city council. When I was elected, in 1995, I was working in San Francisco for Williams-Sonoma and commuting by bus. I didn’t get much sleep.”

While serving on the council, Stompe pitched the idea of creating Christmas in April, now called Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit supporting our low-income neighbors in need and providing home repairs at no cost to seniors and individuals with disabilities, allowing them to remain in their homes.

“I had decided working in the for-profit world wasn’t for me, so I went to work for a food bank in San Francisco as director of finance,” she said.

”I had met Dick Lieb of PEP Housing and knew of the organization when the executive director job opened. A big influence in my decision came from first-hand experience with my mother. My dad had died unexpectedly and my mom lost much of her security. She needed assistance. I saw first-hand how someone could go from living a normal life to struggling. I think that’s why, when the job became available, it gave me the empathy and drive to provide good quality of life. I feel very strongly about advocating for older adults.“

The need for low-income senior housing has grown exponentially since then, Stompe pointed out.

“We have a number of residents that came to us with nothing after the wildfires,” she said. “PEP Housing now manages 21 properties in five counties. We have a seven-year waiting list.”

Energetic and confident, Stompe admits to having a very creative side and a financial side. During her tenure with PEP Housing, she’s always exemplified a shining example of its motto: “We provide housing with a heart.”

“I have a brain that doesn’t shut down,” she said. “I haven’t figured out how to unwind that yet. I like solving the puzzle, which usually happens at 3 a.m.”

Although nothing is confirmed, Stompe said she has applied to be assistant director of finance for American Red Cross, National Disasters.

Stompe, a dedicated animal lover, is still involved with some special projects for PEP Housing. However, she said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her husband, two dogs, goat and chicken.

PEP Housing, voted No. 1 in senior living by the North Bay Business Journal, is currently planning its first fundraiser since the pandemic, a gala celebration titled “Reach for the Stars.” Featuring music, food and a silent auction, it’s set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bennett Valley Golf Course in Santa Rosa.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” column runs the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.