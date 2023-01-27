A cacophony of color and whimsy – thousands of shiny buttons, mechanical cars, racy paperback book covers, a phrenology head, handmade dolls and myriad curios – greeted the public at last Thursday night’s opening of “Petaluma Collects,” an exhibition of local collections at the Petaluma Art Center, running until March 11. Included in the show are highlights from 21 distinct collections by 18 Petaluma community members.

Every object in this well-conceived and executed exhibition tells an important story in the life of a Petaluman. The experience of walking through the gallery is at once delightful and profound. In its uniqueness, it is resoundingly universal.

“There’s a lot of fun and joy in these collections,” says show curator Llisa Demetrios.

Demetrios, an experienced archivist, is the president of the board of the Petaluma Arts Center. She had been interested in the things Petalumans collect for a while, but what really sparked the idea for this exhibition was a brief conversation with a stranger.

They didn’t know what to do with a collection they had inherited and how to display it.

“It was a wonderful, simple idea of wanting to show what was in our community that people collected that brought them joy,” says Demetrios.

And collections, according to Demetrios, are a connection. It could be a connection to a book, a person, a place, an artist, or to history. Also a creator, when Demetrios is given a collection, she feels very responsible for it.

“There's a lot to learn from the objects,” she said. “I’m fascinated that one object can tell many stories, and I really wanted to explore that, and to tell those stories.”

Just past the entrance to the gallery is a dazzling collection by Cat Alden, who found that brightly colored buttons made her happy during the pandemic, and helped keep her spirits up. She covered ordinary objects like bottles and Tonka trucks with organza, and then hand sewed the buttons on them.

She is still collecting and sewing more artworks.

Alden and her husband Kevin Ford also collect wall pockets, small ceramic vases that are mounted on a wall. Ford began collecting them in the 1970s while in art school, and today their collection numbers at more than 200, most of which are hanging in their guest bathroom. The room once contained more than 300, but they paired back. Their favorites are a 4H wall pocket, and a colorful one with airbrushed birds from Czechoslovakia.

A quirky assembly of heads and busts confer in the corner of the gallery, the collection of Karen Spratt, who was inspired by a similar collection in a restaurant many years ago. They are variously made of ceramic, wood, cast iron, and plaster. She has more than 20, and some are famous, like the bust of Shakespeare.

Two of the most recognizable collections are beguiling in the variation on their broad themes. Stephen J. Sansweet’s “Star Wars” collection features "Yoda Painter" by street artist Free Humanity, and a rare animated Polish film poster where the characters are faceless. Mark Burstein’s Lewis Carroll/Alice In Wonderland Collection includes the stories depicted in the style of M.C. Escher, and in another work, the entire plot of the book is told in emojis.

Other collections are specific in their focus. For example, a collection of works by Saul Steinberg that belonged to Demetrios’ mother, Lucia Eames. The artist was a friend of her parents. Steinberg described himself as "a writer who draws" and was most famous for his work in The New Yorker.

Elsewhere, photographer Michal Venera shares his collection of photography, featuring other photographers’ works.

Several of the connections have familial ties. Curator Demetrios shares a few unique pieces from her family’s collection including holiday gift boxes from the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a striking set of Japanese mingei paper. Diane Power Zimmerman collects objects of nostalgia for the Nut Tree. Her grandparents founded Nut Tree, which embraced modernity in the 1950s and developed a unique mid-century aesthetic. She has penned a book about the family business, “Nut Tree: From a California Ranch to a Design, Food, and Hospitality Icon.”

Finally, I. Andrea Jackson inherited three plates and used that as a springboard to begin her collection of historical plates. And though both of her grandmothers died before she knew them, Jackson imagines her grandmother traveling the world bringing her back these plates and telling stories of whatever was interesting to learn from the plate.

Approximately 45 people submitted their collections to the exhibition, and Demetrios wishes they could have shown even more. It became incumbent to decide what to highlight from the collections, and to be able to protect that which was displayed.