Petaluma actor misses being on stage

"Willkommen! Bienvenue. Welcome! Im Cabaret, au Cabaret, to Cabaret!"

Those, of course, are the words the Emcee sings to open the musical play “Cabaret. Made famous by Joel Grey on Broadway and in the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, the Emcee is one of musical theater’s strongest (and most challenging) roles.

In the Bay Area, the role is pretty much owned by Petaluma’s Eric Batz. Nominated for the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for “Best Performance by an Actor in Musical” in 2017, Batz drew raves for his performance in “Cabaret” that year at Marin County’s Ross Valley Players.

“It’s a powerful experience to portray the Emcee,” Batz says. “It is just the best role. I have to give credit here to the late Jim Dunn. He headed the theater department at the College of Marin and worked with me on how to be bigger and better onstage –and become ‘critically acclaimed.’ The powerful secret lies in how the Emcee plays with his audience.”

Batz has been involved in musical theater for over 40 years, but most of his theatrical work has been as a make up stylist/designer.

“This evolved from a show in San Francisco where I needed to dress in drag,” he explains. “I was completely flummoxed about how to do this, and searched out help from a couple of professional drag queens. I later discovered Patricia Tolen had a theatrical makeup class at the College of Marin, and I have done makeup for the Mountain Play on Mt. Tam ever since. I’ve also been onstage for their productions of “Oklahoma,” “Hair” [as Woof], “The Wizard of Oz” [as the Scarecrow], and “Hairspray” [as Corny Collins]. It’s a lot of work, but a lot of fun.”

Batz’s day job is as a product manager for Autodesk, noting that “the management skills from there are transferable to backstage. Being head of makeup requires organization, planning, listening and some direction.”

With two young boys at home, stage-work takes a lot of scheduling on the home-front as well.

“When I did ‘Cabaret’ at Ross Valley, Wyatt was still little, so my husband, Mark, got a lot of responsibilities,” he says.

Batz admits he is disappointed to be sidelined by the current “no open theaters” directives but he realizes things could be a lot worse.

“I am fortunate to be able to work from home, for Autodesk, and get a paycheck,” he allows, “but a lot of friends and colleagues in the theatrical world depend on productions for their income, so I worry about them. We already had a whole season planned with the Mountain Play, but for the time being, the new catch-phrase has to be: ‘The Show must not go on.’”