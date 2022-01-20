Petaluma Argus-Courier to highlight reader photos in new feature

Petaluma is a very photogenic town. From the river at sunset to the hills of Helen Putnam Park at dawn, from the history-soaked bricks of American Alley to the bird-populated ponds and shrubbery of Ellis Creek, this place is a photographer’s dream. There’s just so many cool things to see, all day, every day.

Lucky for us, there are a lot of photographers in Petaluma, too. We know, because we see the photos you share on social media, and every once in a while, with us. So we’ve decided to make it official, and beginning in February, we will launch a new weekly feature in the Community section that we are calling Scene in Petaluma.

Okay, it’s not technically a new feature. For a short time a few years ago, in the print edition of the Argus-Courier News section, we did something similar, with the same name. But now we’ll be posting the renewed Scene in Petaluma online on Petaluma360.com as well.

So how will this work?

Whenever you have a shot you’ve recently taken, be it a smartphone snap or a patiently staged sunrise shot captured with your fanciest new camera, send it to us along with a few details: when and where it was taken, anything interesting about the shot or your experience making the photo that you’d like to share and of course, your full name, because we want you to get the credit you deserve. Please limit your submission to just one or two of your favorite photographs.

Our award-winning staff photographer Crissy Pascual will go through the submissions each week and choose one that takes her breath away, or makes her smile with delight, or otherwise knocks her socks off.

Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com. And thanks for making Petaluma look so good!