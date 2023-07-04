Petaluma Art & Garden Festival turns 20

Music Schedule : On the Main Stage, the festival will feature the Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain Quartet (11-11:50 a.m.), The Incubators (12:10 -1:20 p.m.), Spike Sykes & His Awesome Hotcakes (1:50 - 3 p.m.) and The Hots (3:30-5 p.m.). On the Acoustic Stage: Willow & Hound (11-11:50 a.m.), Dirty Red Barn (12-12:50 p.m.), Sebastian Saint James (1-1:50 p.m.), Cadillac Pirates (2-2:50 p.m.) and Twango Valentino (3-3:50 p.m.)

Where : It all takes place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, B Street, and A Street parking lot, with Event Headquarters in front of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, at 20 4th St.

For two decades now, the Art & Garden Festival has been one of Petaluma's best attended outdoor events, drawing hundreds of local crafters, artisans and gardeners, plus thousands of visitors, to Petaluma’s historic downtown area. With live music on two different stages, plus food and drink samplings from a smorgasbord of local wineries, breweries, and restaurants, the annual event is a celebration of the best and tastiest that Sonoma County has to offer.

“It’s not the typical street fair,” states a description of the event from the Petaluma Downtown Association, with sponsors and organizes the annual event. “Vendors are handpicked and will be showcasing quality, creative home and garden décor, jewelry, arts and more. With over 100 booths of unusual, unique, handmade items, this event has something for everyone’s taste and budget.”

A whole crop of gardening experts are traditionally on hand to answer all manner of garden-adjacent questions.

While the emphasis is clearly on gardens and outdoor living, what makes this free festival extra special is the culinary aspect, with Tasting Packages available for everyone eager to try some great wines, craft beers, ciders, cocktails and more. For $30, participants receive a commemorative Glass and six tickets. $15 gets you the glass and two tickets. Two extra tickets can be purchased for an additional $10.

Serving up tastes of their best dishes will be Stockhome Restaurant, Cousins Maine Lobster Preferred Sonoma Caterers, Kona Ice, Nahua Pizza, Ultimate Soulvlaki, Scone Rollin, Bert’s Desserts, Pink Elephant Concessions and Lucky Pop Popcorn.

Food and drink vendors will include Adobe Road Winery, Heidrun Meadery, Karah, Black Knight Vineyards, Brooks Note, Oak Ridge Winery, Cruise Wine Co, Eco Terreno Vineyards, Grocery Outlet Wine Dept and Harvest Moon Winery. Brews will be poring courtesy of HenHouse, Lagunitas Brewing, Moonlight Brewing Co, Adobe Creek Brewing and Cuver Belgian Brewers. Additionally, distilled cocktails by Barber Lee Spirits, Griffo Distillery, Alley6 and Humboldt Distillery will be available.

“Vendors clamor to be part of the festival, with an exclusive group of mostly local artisans that create handcrafted items that fill the streets,” said Marie McCusker of the Petaluma Downtown Association. “With 125 booths, the event has more than tripled in size since its inception, expanding to a larger footprint to meet demands.”

This year’s music lineup features some of the most beloved local acts, giving the 2023 festival even more of a hometown feel.

The Hots (Zach Hammer, Pete Hale, Toby Tyler and Jed Friesen) have gained an ardent following by playing well-known hit songs in ways that make them uniquely their own. Spike Sykes & His Awesome Hotcakes have been named “Best Blues Band” two years in a row by readers of The North Bay Bohemian, playing a retro mix of soul, swing, R&B, jazz and jump. The Incubators feature the harmonies of Chris Chappell and Katie Schuch, with musicians Emily Froberg, Mike Pascale and Kendrick Freeman. Freeman will be doing double duty, also playing with The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain quartet, with bassist Steve Evans making it an even four.

If you’ve never been to the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival before, you are a rare breed of cat, as the event routinely draws between 14,000 and 15,000 people, though generally not all at once. People do tend to spread themselves out throughout the day.

According to McCusker, the festival was originally created by a group of downtown merchants who wanted to create a local showcase of Petaluma restaurants and artists and gardens. Initially, the Downtown Association acted as a nonprofit umbrella under which the founders could operate to present the festival, But it didn’t take long for the event to become so successful and so large it was decided that the Downtown Association should take over producing the Festival.

Now, as it prepares to turn 20 years old, bigger and better than ever, there is one thing the festival has not outgrown. The Petaluma Art & Garden Festival might now cover a large part of downtown, with a small army of volunteers on hand to make it all run smoothly, but according to McCusker and her team, it still has that same small town charm its had from the very beginning.

Send comments to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call 707-776-8462