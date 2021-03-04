Petaluma art teacher raises $16K to buy supplies for elementary students

It was one of those “3 a.m. ideas” sometime in early September, Alyse Breece explained. The ones that pierce through sleep-induced stupor, a nearly possessive force prying open heavy eyelids and filling bedside notepads with clumsy scribbles.

The 61-year-old art educator had been contemplating a lot back then, as she joined the thousands of other primary school teachers struggling to reach their students through a computer screen at the outset of a new school year.

But unlike some of her colleagues, her biggest challenge wasn’t lack of participation or reformulating curricula. Rather, she kept facing a more foundational problem, as her Zoom screen became a matrix of vignettes, unveiling wide economic disparities from child to child.

“Some kids, all they had was a broken pencil and some scratch paper. And others had top-of-the-line watercolors,” Breece said. “So one morning, I woke up with this idea that I needed to provide art supplies for all the kids in my district, so they all had a level playing field.”

It was that twilight idea that morphed into the My Art Supply Kit (M.A.S.K.) program, raising $16,000 from community members and local businesses to purchase art materials for 2,320 Petaluma elementary students.

As the coordinator of Petaluma City School District’s Art Docent Program, Breece oversees the weekly art education for students scattered throughout its seven elementary schools. She’s held the position for about 20 years, she says, normally tasked with developing lesson plans and training upwards of 90 art docents to act as creative emissaries for the district’s approximately 2,300 students, grades TK-6.

Before the pandemic, docents would visit classrooms and bring ample crayons, pencils, craft paper and paints for their lesson. While the classes themselves shifted online – to great success, Breece says – the issue of art supplies didn’t translate so easily.

With the help of a few community members, Breece launched her fundraising campaign for the M.A.S.K. initiative in late September.

“What I thought would happen is I would approach 10 large companies and buy all the stuff from donations,” she said of the effort. “But in reality, what happened was this flood of small donations. It was a really good reminder of the power of individuals and community.”

Most of the small donations teetered between $25 and $100 from 75 people, Breece said, while approximately 20 residents donated supplies they bought themselves. The Petaluma Arts Center stepped in to help as well, Breece said, significantly bolstering the effort.

At one point, Breece placed a box for donations in the lobby of Bank of the West, encouraging visitors to leave what they could. It quickly filled up.

But what Breece didn’t expect were the small notes of encouragement and gratitude attached to the donations, including a sweet message from an elderly woman who humbly expressed she could only afford to give $1.

“Art is a universal language, and people understand how important it is, like that old woman who gave a dollar,” Breece said. “It may not seem like a lot, but that dollar bought two boxes of crayons!”

After four months of fundraising, Breece and a handful of volunteers assembled grocery bags packed with various art supplies and dropped them off at school campuses a few weeks ago, ready and available for every child to grab.

Now, whether it be a lesson teaching kids to draw and identify California wildlife, or a virtual tour of ancient Egypt through a DIY cartouche, Breece says there is an unmistakable infusion of color in her students’ works.

“My philosophy of the art program has always been about equity, and that an arts education is an integral, important part of a child’s whole education,” Breece said. “Pandemic or not, art isn’t something you get after you eat your whole meal, it’s not the dessert, it’s not superfluous. It’s part of the whole, balanced meal.”

