Petaluma artist designs Hardly Strictly Bluegrass poster

Artist Caitlin Mattisson, raised on a ranch outside of Petaluma, brings a bit of local chicken-centric verve to the poster she designed for the 2023 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco.

Mattisson won the competition with a design featuring a magnificent rooster posing in front of the iconic bandstand at Golden Gate Park, where the popular free concert has been since 2001.

The rooster, Mattisson has revealed, is inspired by her own beloved bird Dartanian, who lives on the ranch with her.

According to a new release distributed last week, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass committee was so taken with Mattisson’s work, they’ve asked her to come with two additional pieces, one an alternate concert poster, and the other a special “In Memoriam” poster listing former Hardly Strictly musicians who have died over the last two decades.

Mattisson has been designing music posters for years, but this is her first for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, an annual event she describes as holding a special place in her heart.

“It was always a family tradition to go to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as a family, so I’m really stoked to be chosen to do this year’s poster,” she said. This year’s festival takes place over three days, from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets and information are available at HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com.