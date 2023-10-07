Petaluma Artists among those in new de Young ‘open call’ show

Of the 70 Sonoma County names listed as having had a piece accepted into the de Young museum’s current de Young Open 2023 show, a few op off the list as being artists based in Petaluma.

Deborah Garber’s “Parallaria” is among those whose art work represents Petaluma in the exhibit. Her work is well known in Petaluma, even if most viewers don’t know to connect it to her. She painted one of the two “E” designs in the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Petaluma Library. In 2020, Garber held an art show of her works as a benefit for COTS, displaying her paintings at Out West Garage. She's exhibited quite a bit at local venues from The Tea Room to the Petaluma Arts Center.

“My vision is realized through layers of rich color and closely observed form,” writes in the Artist’s Statement at the de Young. “I spend a great deal of time outdoors, looking at plants, flowers and birds and absorbing impressions of the natural world so that my work, despite its flirtation with abstraction, has a sense of veracity. My aim is to take the viewer to a completely different place than that depicted in traditional landscapes, a place that is somehow familiar but nontraditional. I invite the viewer to step in for a glimpse of the world that is in my mind's eye, a place of drama, mystery and harmony.”

Harry Frank, retired from a long career teaching art at Casa, has a piece in the exhibit. A somewhat alien work, the strikingly biology-adjacent painting is named “Folium 1.” It’s the first in a series.

“I’m interested in the relationship between natural and invented forms,” writes Frank in his own Artist’s Statement. “I’ve been inspired by the figurative possibilities of plants, and in the case of the ‘Folium’ series, derived my initial imagery from dried sunflower leaves that were in my winter garden. These mixed media drawings combine sustained gesture and observational structure, and I can work and rework them over many days and weeks.”

Robin Bordow, the director-manager of City Art Cooperative Gallery in San Francisco - and also a professional drummer - was locally featured in the Petaluma Arts Center’s 2021 exhibition “Undertakes To Answer: LGBTQIA+ Artists (and Allies) of the U.S. West & East [Carol Ceres and Her Circle].”

The piece currently showing in the de Young exhibit is “Rainbow Dandelion.“

Bordow’s Artist’s Statement is short and sweet, and comes in the form of a description of her piece: “A celebration of Gay Pride in the form of a Rainbow Dandelion.”

The meaning of Peter Stein’s “Emerge,” a photorealistic painting of a young woman appearing to float in the air among an array of flowers, is explored in the artist’s statement with a question.

“How does a new generation moving into a volatile and rapidly changing world find hope and purpose? In this piece, I wanted to capture the youthful compassion I've witnessed, the anger and energy channeled into action, and the resilience required to navigate our current reality -- even while surrounded by what can feel like a growing darkness. As our children move toward change and possibility, their transition to adulthood is no easy task. It's colored by all they're inheriting and deeply uncertain. So this drawing is kind of a wish and a blessing: May you thrive with strength, love, wisdom, creativity, and peace as you emerge.”

The painting was part of Stein’s 2021 exhibition at Vibe Gallery, in downtown Petaluma.

Another Petaluma artist named among the exhibit’s artists is photographer Joe MacDonald, but information about his piece is not in the museum’s searchable “Web Gallery.” Several of his works were on display in 2022 at the Petaluma Arts Center, in an exhibit honoring teaching artists. Joe McDonald taught photography for many years at Santa Rosa Junior College. MacDonald operates Digital Grange in Petaluma, which offers the creative community services for the digital creation and final presentation of fine artwork.

[Did we leave anyone out? Of the 70 artists identified as from Sonoma County, we’ve tried to identify all who live and work in Petaluma. If there’s an artist who missed our detection, please let us know by writing to david.templeton@arguscourier.com]