Petaluma artists and activists unite to celebrate Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day this year, climate-change activists in Petaluma will partner with artists and poets for a number of public events, all designed to inspire young and old alike to come to the aid of the planet.

The main event, on Saturday, April 17, will take place outside the Petaluma Arts Center. It will include a drum circle, climate-themed artworks, a poetry slam for young poets and many activities for children and adults. On Earth Day itself, April 22, the public will be invited back to the center for an exhibit of eight commissioned artworks focusing on climate change, and also to witness the addition of winning poetry to the “Talking Fence,” an outdoor public display at the Arts Center.

“The arts are one of the strongest vehicles for raising awareness of the climate crisis,” said Beverly Schor, a volunteer with 350 Petaluma, a local branch of the international climate-action organization 350.org, formed by Bill McKibben in 2008. The Petaluma branch, formed in 2018, is teaming with the Arts Center to host the free, outdoor events at the center.

“We’re visual people,” she said, “and words are not always as accessible as images.”

The drum circle, led by Kim Atkinson, a local percussionist and “rhythm educator,” is expected to be one of the highlights of the April 17 event. Additional activities will include making postcard “Pledges to the Planet,” drawing “Messages to Earth,” and creating chalk art and posters.

The first Earth Day, hosted in 1970, remains the largest single-day protest in human history. Last year, over 100 million people around the world observed the 50th anniversary in what is being referred to as the largest online mass mobilization in history.

Schor, a retired entrepreneur and business executive, is using her administrative expertise to help organize the 2021 Earth Day events in Petaluma, which are aimed especially at the young. She believes it is critical to educate children on climate change.

“The more we engage children in these issues, the more we engage the families,” she said.

The celebration is being presented as part of the Arts Center’s community outreach program, DEEDS: Art as Action. Building on last year’s Get Out and Vote campaign, this new campaign specifically addresses climate change.

“Though a challenge like the climate crisis is formidable, when individuals in a community all do small actions, then they do add up,” said Llisa Demetrios, chair of the exhibition committee of the Arts Center. “This is an opportunity to raise awareness, begin conversations in our communities, and share ideas of what each person can do.”

Demetrios hopes that community members of all ages will write personal pledges of action on postcards to be tied onto the Talking Fence.

“They can also write on seeded paper to take home and plant in the ground,” Demetrios added. “All participants can bring posters from home or make them at the Arts Center to add their voices to the collective call for climate action on the Talking Fence.”

The goal of 350.org is to work toward ending the use of fossil fuels and to transition to renewable energy by building a global, grassroots movement. The “350” in the name stands for 350 parts-per-million of carbon dioxide — the estimated safe upper limit to avoid a climate tipping point. As of 2019, the concentration was 415 and rising.

The Petaluma branch of 350 has worked to advance a variety of climate-safe policies and initiatives. It has organized locally to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, advocate for climate-safe policies, and help build a future that is socially just and economically fair.

The 350 Petaluma website (350petaluma.org), offers a wide range of resources. Especially useful are a Climate Action Checklist of practical steps that individuals and families can take to reduce their carbon footprint. An education section lists relevant movies, books, podcasts, websites, news organizations, newsletters, legislation, art projects, and children’s activities. Schor credits Annie Stuart and Lance Kuehne, co-owner of Riverfront Art Gallery in Petaluma, for the richness of the site.

Schor’s own awakening to the reality of climate change stemmed from her athletic life. After a successful career with The Gap in San Francisco, she started her own company, West County Gardener, in Marin County, making high-tech gardening gloves made entirely from recycled materials. She also became a competitive cyclist, meeting many like-minded people along the way.

“We were all athletes and climate activists,” she recalled. “The closer you are to your environment, the more you are aware of climate change.” Schor credits the American clothing company Patagonia for its lead in rallying athletes and outdoors adventurers around the world to address the climate crisis.

Today, Schor brings her business skills to the climate crisis. She became aware of Petaluma 350 through her position on the Petaluma Recreation, Music and Parks Commission, where she is serving her second term.

“I have met amazing people through 350 Petaluma,” she said, adding that, amid COVID-19, the 300-person group isn’t growing as quickly as she would like.

Schor finds many things to celebrate locally on Earth Day. For example, Petaluma has become the first town in the U.S. to ban new gas station construction. Other firsts include becoming the first town to establish a climate-action committee and to set a goal of zero emissions by 2030.

Annie Stuart, a member of 350 Petaluma’s steering committee, says the organization is thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with the Arts Center for Earth Day.

“We’re fortunate,” Stuart said, “that the Arts Center is finding creative ways to help our community become more climate aware and climate active.”