Petaluma Arts Center issues call for car-themed art

The Petaluma Arts Center will be putting the pedal to the metal this spring, celebrating Petaluma’s connection the film “American Graffiti” with an auto-themed art exhibition that sounds like a real classic.

Titled “Auto-Mobility: Cars and Culture in Sonoma County,” the high-octane art show will run from May 18-June 24, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of “American Graffiti,” which was partially filmed here in Petaluma, and was released in theaters in 1973.

To mark the occasion, Arts Center curator Maggie Parr is inviting Sonoma County artists to rev up their creative engines and submit work demonstrating their feelings about the automobile, specifically, as stated in a recent news release, “around the themes of community and cultural identity.”

Eligible forms of art for include collage, drawing, multimedia, painting, photography, prints, sculpture, and not surprisingly, painting or drawing directly onto physical car parts.

The call for entries requires that all art must be original and “not copies of master artists or images from the media.” The deadline to park your submissions on the Arts Center’s website is Sunday, April 16. Parr and co-art juror Lisa Lightman will consider up to two submissions per artist, who will be notified of the curator’s selections by April 20. There is a submission fee of $25 for non-members of the arts center and $15 for members. Delivery of selected works to the arts center will take place between noon and 4 p.m. on May 13 and 14, and May 15 by appointment.

In announcing the “Auto-Mobility” show, Parr says she hopes the exhibition and its related events will stimulate dialogue across local cultures and promote a love of art among car enthusiasts.

“The show includes representation from a diverse array of groups,” states the news release, “including Petaluma’s Cruisin’ the Boulevard, Low Rider communities, high schools, professional car racers and the local Speedway. Michael Cooper – who currently has a solo exhibition at the Museum of Sonoma County – will be a featured artist. Salvador Ledezma’s award-winning painted truck will be on display as well as Michael Woolsey’s photographs of speedway culture.”

Planned events include a panel discussion, a Low Riders’ family gathering, and a festive opening night on Thursday, May 18, with wine tasting and car displays.

A full description of how submitted art should be readied for exhibition, and other important details, can be found under “News” on the Petaluma Arts Center’s website, where an electronic application form can be utilized.

The exhibit opens the same weekend as Petaluma’s annual Salute to ‘American Graffiti and the popular Cruisin’ the Boulevard car show, set for Saturday May 20 in downtown Petaluma.