Petaluma Arts Center’s 2022 Member’s Exhibition now open

Last Thursday, Nov. 17, the Petaluma Arts Center threw a party to celebrate the 100 artists whose work is now on display in the center’s annual member’s show.

Running through Dec. 17, the show features works by artist members of the center, who were invited to submit a sing painting, photograph sculpture or other piece of art. The splendidly colorful and multi-varied show is a massive demonstration of the types of artistic expression that Petalumans practice.

As described by exhibition curators Jennifer Bethke and Vivky Kumpfer, the show is a prime example of the center’s central mission, “Building community through the arts.”