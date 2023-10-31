The Redwood Writers branch of the California Writers Club, among the largest and oldest writing organizations in the U.S. ‒ with a current membership of over 1,800 people ‒ has presented Petaluma author Crissi Langwell, a longtime CWC member, with the prestigious Jack London Award. Given out every other year, the award honors members whose service and dedication to their branch has been particularly exemplary.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Jack London Award,” Langwell said, following an awards luncheon in October. “I hope to continue serving our club and supporting members in years to come.”

Langwell, who has been a member of the Redwood Writers for the last 10 years, is the author of 14 books including the romance novels “Loving the Wind,” “Come Here Cupcake” and last year’s “For the Birds,” has served as Redwood Writers’ vice president, newsletter and website editor, secretary and social media manager.

“Crissi’s dedication to our club is unparalleled,” stated club president Judy Baker. “Her support has been invaluable, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic when volunteer numbers dropped dramatically. Crissi stepped into several key roles, ensuring our club continued to thrive.”

In other Langwell-related authorial news, writer and motivational speaker Shawn Langwell ‒ the husband of Crissi Langwell ‒ has just released his second book, “Today’s the Day.”

With the typographically generous subtitle “Inspiration, Encouragement and Wisdom to Overcome Mental Blocks and Live a Happier, More Productive and Fulfilling Life, One Day at a Time,” the book is a follow-up to Langwell’s “Ten Seconds of Boldness: The Essential Guide to Solving Problems and Building Self-Confidence.”

In a media release announcing the new book, Langwell says, “Today’s the Day” was designed to help readers by offering tips and strategies to start their day with “an attitude of gratitude,” to put the brakes on fear, doubt, worry, overthinking and imposter syndrome “before you even get out of bed in the morning,” to silence inner critics and to “awaken and embolden” them to live a happier, more productive, meaningful, and fulfilling life.

“Today’s the Day” is now available in bookstores.