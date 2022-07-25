Petaluma author launches new podcast ‘Z-Listers’

Petaluma resident, Chase Overholt continues his success following the release of his 2020 cookbook, “Tofu ‘n Tequila,” with a new podcast “Z-Listers.” The podcast tells the stories of regular people in the community, not the most famous or the most celebrated residents of Petaluma, but what Overholt affectionately calls “the Z-list celebrities.”

Overholt was born in Bakersfield California and lived there for a while before moving to Boone County, Kentucky. He often battles a Southern drawl even after moving back to the west coast. The aspiring podcaster found his way to Sonoma County to attend Sonoma State University where he graduated in 2020 with a degree in critical mathematics. He fell in love with Petaluma during his time in college.

“I’ve always loved cooking, so I thought lets marry these two things that I’m really passionate about and write a vegan cook book,” Overholt said. “During that time I also launched my first successful podcast which was called ‘A Cool Mess.’” Don’t go looking for episodes of that early effort, though. “It has since then been wiped from the face of the internet because I was concerned about it fitting my brand today,” he said.

Still, that podcast — featuring interviews with college students talking about their adventures as early 20-somethings — had about 200,000 listeners at its peak.

“Listen Note, the podcasting archiving company qualified it as being in the top 5% in podcasts,” Overholt said. He started out on Vine and made his way to Tik Tok where he now has around 30,000 followers.

“As I was getting big on Vine I was like, ‘Okay, I’m a little late to the Vine game, and I know that these creators that have really blown up were here from the beginning,’” he said. “So I was like, what is going to be the next big platform? And I thought it was going to be podcasting and it turned out it was.”

Overholt said he jumped in without a plan and it has worked out pretty well.

“No one died so I would call it a success,” he sums up.

The new podcast, “Z-Listers,” is being released in segments. The first segment is out now and the next is scheduled for the end of this month. The idea behind the podcast came from a personal interest in a more general radio show that covers current events and things going on locally. In conversation with friend Emma Rose, the singer of the band PRXZM, Overholt realized they both exist in a semi-influencer sphere where they get asked to do brand deals and are sent PR packages — but can’t make enough income from just doing that.

“We feel like, in Sonoma County we’re celebrities but the second we leave this county we’re nobodies. So we’re like Z-list celebrities,” Overholt said. “And it kind of morphed into this thing of like, why don’t I interview normal people in our community that do big things but don’t get treated like celebrities?”

The first two pods of the podcast include interviews with friends and acquaintances of Overholt. He hopes in the future that local listeners will reach out to be guests on the show, those in the community that have a story to tell.

“Petaluma is full of so many kinds of interesting people and especially so many good-doers,” Overholt said. “People that are really proud to be a part of that community, so I would love to highlight them.”

The topics of each episode will depend on who is featured and what current events are going on.

Overholt is very involved in the community, helping non-profit organizations like the LGBTQIA+ group Amor Para Todos and Charlie’s Acres, a no-kill animal sanctuary in Sonoma. He hosted Amor Para Todos’ “Give Out Day” fundraiser, which raised just over $20,000.

“That’s been my thing lately, is hosting charity galas,” Overholt said. “I just hosted another one at Charlie’s Acres Animal Sanctuary, in Sonoma, where we raised $75,000 to support this no-kill animal sanctuary where pigs, cows and chickens get to live out their best lives.”

He hopes to have a second vegan cookbook out in the future after seeing so much success from his first one.

“It’s been really awesome,” he said. “It’s because of the cookbook that I got that opportunity to host the charity gala at Charlie’s Acres. It’s really opened up my world to be the creative person and creator that I’ve always wanted to be. So I feel like that book really changed my life in a lot of ways.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com. For those interested in being featured on the podcast, you can direct message Overholt through his Instagram account @veganchase.