Petaluma bakers join Bake the Vote

Apples. Pie. America. Voting.

The four come together this week, as a massive, national, seven-day bake sale, launched in support of voting and civil rights, comes to Petaluma, with the participation of at least one local pie maker. Bake the Vote — an effort to encourage voting and raise funds for organizations fighting against voter suppression and attempts to limit access to the voting box — is sponsored by Bakers Against Racism.

As a participant, Petaluma Pie Company is donating all proceeds from the sale of apple pies to the American Civil Liberties Union, with sales going through Monday, September 28. The event has been going on for the better part of the last week. This is the second such “virtual bake sale” sponsored by Bakers Against Racism this summer. The efforts have raised nearly $2,000,000 dollars for an array of nonprofits, with each baker choosing the organizing their sweet sales are going to.

But why apple pie?

Despite the fact that apples are not originally indigenous to this continent, the connection between being American and pies made from the fruit known as the apple has been considered unquestionable since at least 1928, when it was used to described the homemaking abilities of Lou Hoover, the wife of President Herbert Hoover. And though the actual phrase “as American as apple pie” was not used in a certain 1902 editorial that appeared in the New York Times, what it did say definitely made the connection. The tangy apple retort was in response to an English person’s letter stating that Americans should reduce their apple pie consumption to no more that one or two pieces a week.

"It is utterly insufficient (to eat pie only twice a week),“ stated the editorial, ”as anyone who knows the secret of our strength as a nation and the foundation of our industrial supremacy must admit. Pie is the American synonym of prosperity, and its varying contents the calendar of the changing seasons. Pie is the food of the heroic. No pie-eating people can ever be permanently vanquished."

Which brings us back to the present.

“Because voting is as American as apple pie,” is the slogan for the Bake the Vote bake sale that began September 21.

Bakers Against Racism has been staging similar events over the last few months. In June, along with the Petaluma Pie Company, The Bagel Mill donated the sales of its signature dessert cookies to the Equal Justice Initiative.

