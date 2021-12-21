Petaluma Bestsellers: Amanda Gorman’s new collection is Petaluma’s No. 1 book

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 13-19, 2021

Jumping up from the No. 4 spot last week into the No. 1 for the first time since its release on Dec. 7, poet Amanda Gorman’s “Call Us What We Carry” has clearly struck a chord with local book-buyers. Since books of poetry make great gifts, and with Gorman having earned national attention with the televised performance of her Presidential Inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” earlier this year, it’s little surprise that folks have been snapping up copies of her debut collection.

At least one person I know (okay, it was me, but I seriously doubt I’m alone) has bought one for a gift and one for themselves.

The collection, written with both teenagers and adults in mind (Gorman is 23), carries the energy of a high-level poetry slam, with poems exploring political, historical and social collisions and concurrences with sometimes astonishing humor, compassion and clear-sighted awareness cultural and self-directed insight. It’s full of surprises too. Gorman’s lyrical word-play swings easily from references to mask mandates and nautical exploration presented in traditional forms with the propulsive rhythms of rap, hip-hop and jazz to “picture poems” in which the text is structured in the shape of its subject or theme, from flags and buildings to sea creatures.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Call Us What We Carry,’ by Amanda Gorman – The young poet who dazzled millions as the author/presenter of the presidential inaugural poem last Jan. 20 releases her first collection of poetry, and it’s a stunner.

2. ‘Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

3. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French – A detective from Chicago relocated to a small town in Ireland, only to become involved in solving the disappearance of a young man’s missing brother.

4. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2022,’ by Pacific Publishers - Tide times and predictions for most Bay Area coastal beaches and tide-related bodies of water for 2022. A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who goes into the ocean on a regular basis.

5. ‘Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,’ by Dave Grohl – A characteristically quirky and honest memoir from Nirvana musician Dave Grohl.

6. ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ by Brené Brown – Subtitled “Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Experience,” Brown’s nonfiction book looks at 80 human emotions and the good/bad/otherwise places they often take us, with intelligent suggestions of how to find our way back.

7. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince and a planet that has lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-traveling spice and some truly twisted politics. It’s weird.

8. ‘1619 Project,’ by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times – A powerful expansion, by New York Times Magazine journalist Hannah-Jones, of the magazine’s exhaustive 2019 exploration of institutional American racism, from the arrival of the first Black enslaved person to the present.

9. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

10. ‘Anxious People,’ by Frederick Backman – An escaping, not-so-expert bank-robber takes eight people hostage at an apartment open house in Sweden, altering the lives of everyone involved.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives,’ by Dav Pilkey – An inventive riff on his own graphic novel style, Pilkey employs numerous different art techniques to tell a series of stories within the story, mostly from the points of view of several baby frogs. ‘The Christmas Pig,’ by JK Rowling

2. ‘The Christmas Pig,” by J.K. Rowling – A child loses a stuffed pig and ventures into a lost-toy underworld to get it back.

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

4. ‘Adventure Is Now,’ by Jess Redman – A rollicking middle-school novel following a tiny boy living on a remote island as he learns about saving the environment and the importance of real friends.

5. ‘Smarty Marty's Got Game,’ by Amy G – The start of the delightful series by the Giants’ former on-air reporter (and Petaluma resident) Amy G.

6. ‘Escargot,’ by Dashka Slater – A delightful picture book about a little snail with big dreams.

7. ‘Aaron Slater, Illustrator,’ by Andrea Beaty – With illustrations by David Roberts, this latest entry in the Questioneers series follows a dyslexic boy attempting to write a story, and is published in a dyslexia-friendly print style.

8. ‘Carry-Along Tab Book: Santa's Sleigh,’ by Roger Priddy – In the picture-rich board book Santa delivers presents to all the animals in the North Pole.

9. ‘Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess,’ by Tom Gauld – An original fairy tale picture book about a robot on a quest to find its sister.

10. ‘Myth Match Miniature,’ by Good Wives – The subtitle, “A Fantastical Flipbook of Extraordinary Beasts,” pretty much says it all.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.