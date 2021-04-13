Petaluma Bestsellers: Are cinematic adaptations fueling local readers choices?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 8-April 14, 2021

The book-buying choices of Petaluma readers have taken a decidedly cinematic turn this week. On the current bestselling books list – both Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults – there are numerous titles that just happen to have inspired movies or TV series, some of them coming out in the next few weeks. This probably explains why these particular titles, many not on the bestseller list for years, are suddenly back in the public eye.

We’ll come back to that.

First, let’s note that the No. 1 book in town is once again poet Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” marking a repeat performance for the book, which was last week’s No. 1 as well.

But scanning the list, there are a few genuine surprises.

The big one is 2016’s “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (No. 6), the first in a hugely successful manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series was turned into a Japanese television series in 2019, which led to a feature film follow-up in 2020 titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” which itself became Japan’s highest-grossing anime film, and the highest film of all time in Japan.

As it so happens, the film is being released to recently reopened movie theaters on April 23. Thus the renewed attention to the original graphic novel. But “Demon Slayer” is just one of several books on the two local lists that have announced movie or television adaptations.

“Circe” (No. 2) by Madeline Miller, is the story of the infamous goddess from “The Odyssey,” the one who falls for the seafaring Odysseus and turns his crew into pigs. HBO Max has announced it is developing an eight-part miniseries based on the novel, to be written and produced by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who wrote the “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” movies. Meanwhile, there is an adaptation in the works for Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player Two” (No. 7), a sequel to his phenomenal “Ready Player One,” which was turned into a movie in 2018, that one directed by Steven Spielberg.

And then a movie adaptation of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” (No. 10), set in the swamps of Louisiana in 1950 and beyond, began filming just last month. The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Cold Feet”) and is being produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The movie-associated theme continues on the Kids & Young Adults bestseller list, where the No. 1 book for the second week in a row is Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Mothering Heights.” Having already seen his hit series “Captain Underpants” turned into a film, Pilkey’s outrageous spinoff series – about a dead cop given new life when his body is given the head of his dead canine companion – will soon become an animated film from Dreamworks.

Farther down the list, Leigh Bardugo’s 2015 fantasy novel “Six of Crows,” set in the same world as the author’s hugely popular “Shadow and Bone,” has been adapted into an eight part Netflix series that begins streaming on April 23. The series fuses elements of “Shadow and Bone” – which gives its title to the series – and “Six of Crows.”

That brings us to “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” Rick Riodan’s 2005 fantasy about the son of Poseidon who thinks he’s just a kid with ADHD being raised by his single mom. The novel is this week’s No. 7 bestseller on the Kids and YA list. It has already been turned into a so-so film back in 2007, that one directed by Chris Columbus (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone”), and even became a Broadway musical – with an original cast album and everything. And now it’s being adapted into an ongoing series for the Disney+ channel, where the series will apparently incorporate “The Lightning Thief” and its many sequels.

And finally, “Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift” (No. 10), which is part of Tui Sutherland’s hugely popular graphic novel series, has been announced as being in development for an animated television series, to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation Studios.

That’s a whole lot of books turned into a whole bunch of movies and shows. And isn’t it encouraging that when that happens, when such adaptations appear on large or small screens, many readers still rush to the bookstore to experience the original source material?

Here are the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.