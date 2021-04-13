Subscribe

Petaluma Bestsellers: Are cinematic adaptations fueling local readers choices?

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 13, 2021, 5:00AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 8-April 14, 2021

The book-buying choices of Petaluma readers have taken a decidedly cinematic turn this week. On the current bestselling books list – both Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults – there are numerous titles that just happen to have inspired movies or TV series, some of them coming out in the next few weeks. This probably explains why these particular titles, many not on the bestseller list for years, are suddenly back in the public eye.

We’ll come back to that.

First, let’s note that the No. 1 book in town is once again poet Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” marking a repeat performance for the book, which was last week’s No. 1 as well.

But scanning the list, there are a few genuine surprises.

The big one is 2016’s “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (No. 6), the first in a hugely successful manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series was turned into a Japanese television series in 2019, which led to a feature film follow-up in 2020 titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” which itself became Japan’s highest-grossing anime film, and the highest film of all time in Japan.

As it so happens, the film is being released to recently reopened movie theaters on April 23. Thus the renewed attention to the original graphic novel. But “Demon Slayer” is just one of several books on the two local lists that have announced movie or television adaptations.

“Circe” (No. 2) by Madeline Miller, is the story of the infamous goddess from “The Odyssey,” the one who falls for the seafaring Odysseus and turns his crew into pigs. HBO Max has announced it is developing an eight-part miniseries based on the novel, to be written and produced by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who wrote the “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” movies. Meanwhile, there is an adaptation in the works for Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player Two” (No. 7), a sequel to his phenomenal “Ready Player One,” which was turned into a movie in 2018, that one directed by Steven Spielberg.

And then a movie adaptation of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” (No. 10), set in the swamps of Louisiana in 1950 and beyond, began filming just last month. The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Cold Feet”) and is being produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The movie-associated theme continues on the Kids & Young Adults bestseller list, where the No. 1 book for the second week in a row is Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Mothering Heights.” Having already seen his hit series “Captain Underpants” turned into a film, Pilkey’s outrageous spinoff series – about a dead cop given new life when his body is given the head of his dead canine companion – will soon become an animated film from Dreamworks.

Farther down the list, Leigh Bardugo’s 2015 fantasy novel “Six of Crows,” set in the same world as the author’s hugely popular “Shadow and Bone,” has been adapted into an eight part Netflix series that begins streaming on April 23. The series fuses elements of “Shadow and Bone” – which gives its title to the series – and “Six of Crows.”

That brings us to “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” Rick Riodan’s 2005 fantasy about the son of Poseidon who thinks he’s just a kid with ADHD being raised by his single mom. The novel is this week’s No. 7 bestseller on the Kids and YA list. It has already been turned into a so-so film back in 2007, that one directed by Chris Columbus (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone”), and even became a Broadway musical – with an original cast album and everything. And now it’s being adapted into an ongoing series for the Disney+ channel, where the series will apparently incorporate “The Lightning Thief” and its many sequels.

And finally, “Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift” (No. 10), which is part of Tui Sutherland’s hugely popular graphic novel series, has been announced as being in development for an animated television series, to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation Studios.

That’s a whole lot of books turned into a whole bunch of movies and shows. And isn’t it encouraging that when that happens, when such adaptations appear on large or small screens, many readers still rush to the bookstore to experience the original source material?

Here are the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

2. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – The notorious pig-transforming sorceress from “The Odyssey” tells her own story, and guess what? It’s not the same story told by the men she encountered.

3. ‘Hollywood Eden,’ by Joel Selvin - The bestselling rock historian turns his encyclopedic knowledge to the era of early California surf culture, with real-life characters including Jan Berry of Jan & Dean, The Beach Boys and Kathy Kohner, better known by her nickname Gidget.

4. ‘Later,’ by Stephen King – A relatively short (256 pages) page-turner about a boy who can talk to the dead, and the ways that people in his life try to use this skill for good and (this being a Stephen King story) for evil.

5. ‘Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,’ by Walter Isaacson – A stunning true story with massive implications, this is the story of woman who invented gene-splicing, how she did it, and what happens next.

6. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1,’ by Koyoharu Gotouge – After demons kill his family and possess his sister, kindhearted charcoal seller Tanjiro Kamado learns how to kill demons as he launches a journey of revenge and discovery in this modern-classic 2018 manga/graphic novel.

7. ‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline – The long-awaited sequel to Cline’s dystopian, pop-cultural, virtual reality novel, with more adventures inside the OASIS.

8. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett – A family changes, and changes again, over the course of generations in this mesmerizing novel from the author of “Commonwealth.”

9. ‘A Long Petal of the Sea,’ by Isabel Allende – Set during the Spanish Civil War, a pregnant and widowed pianist enters into an unlikely marriage-of-convenience with her dead husband’s brother, and attempts to flee from warfare on a rescue ship chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda.

10. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights,’ by Dav Pilkey – In the 10th book in the series by the creator of Captain Underpants, canine cop Dog Man teams up with Petey the Cat and a stray kitten to stop an onslaught of villains and prove the persistent power of love, kindness and dog-slobbering.

2. ‘Whatever After: Good as Gold,’ by Sarah Mlynowski – In the 14th adventure in Candian writer Mlynowski’s comical fairytale series, the siblings Abby and Jonah are transported into yet another well-known folktale, this one involving three famous bears and a certain porridge-eating house-breaker.

3. ‘Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn,’ by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham – A tale of affirming one’s identity as told through the friendship between two different (but not-so-different) magical creatures.

4. ‘Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,’ by Jeff Kinney – The “Wimpy Kid” sidekick shares scary tales that are actually hilarious.

5. ‘Ivy & Bean,’ by Annie Barrows – The 2006 debut of the successful Ivy & Bean series about two mischievous friends, one of whom loves the color green and one of whom can do magic.

6. ‘Six of Crows,’ by Leigh Bardugo – A gripping, 2015 YA fantasy Cracking page-turner about a multiethnic “family” of young, semi-magical criminals of various sexual orientations, engaged in a quest to rescue a kidnapped chemist in northern Europe just after the Italian Renaissance.

7. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,’ by Rick Riordan – A kid discovers his long-lost dad was a Greek god, and now he has to attend a school for other illegitimate god-progeny, where he soon battles monsters and learns a thing or two about lightning.

8. ‘Endling: The Last,’ by Katharine Applegate – “The Last” is technically the first, since Applegate’s series beginning with this delightful adventure (about a fantasyland full of sword-wielding animals), then moves on to “The First,” and then the recently released “The Only.”

9. ‘Star Friends: Mirror Magic,’ by Linda Chapman, illustrated by Lucy Fleming – Mia and her friends believe in magic, which comes in handy when they encounter a world of Star Animals,” all gorgeously illustrated in beautiful black and white images.

10. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift,’ by Tui Sutherland – Another chapter in Sutherland’s epic series of graphic novels, featuring more fire-starting dragons and more fun.

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

