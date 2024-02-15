‘ The Plastic Priest ’ (Cemetery Dance, 2023) by Nicole Cushing – Mother Kaye, a struggling, somewhat progressive Episcopalian priest assigned to a church in the conservative small town of Owlingsville, Indiana, finds herself at odds with the close-minded and gossipy townies and the need to keep her husband’s pagan proclivities secret. In the process, she begins to lose her faith, and starts to question her sanity. And at that point, things start to get weird. Cushing, who won the Bram Stoker Award for her shocking debut novel “Mr. Suicide,” delivers a fascinating character study that satirizes American mega-church culture with scintillating prose, genuine chills, and a great deal of black humor, all while keeping her story anchored in a very real feeling Midwest.

February in Petaluma brings plenty of rain, which I always see as a great excuse to stay in and read a book. Whether you’re starting something new and buzz-worthy or finally getting around to a time-tested classic, there is always something magical about losing yourself in a story as the rain provides a staccato soundtrack.

Popular books at Copperfield’s this week include a number of titles that have charted before, including James Clear’s self-help guide “Atomic Habits” at No. 1, James McBride’s “Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” at No. 3, Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” at No. 8 and Paul Murray’s “Bee Sting” at No. 9.

Books new to the list include Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” (No. 2), which explores a lesser-known aspect of the Vietnam War, those who served in the Army Nurse Corps. Martha Wells’ “Witch King” (No. 4), marking the “Murderbot Diaries” author’s return to fantasy after many years. Sarah J. Maas’ “House of Flame and Shadow” (No. 5), the third book of her “Crescent City” series (in an Indie Bookstore exclusive edition). And “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” (No. 6), a cozy, Chinatown-set mystery by Jesse Q. Sutanto.

Comics, graphic novels, and manga are hot at the Word Horde Emporium right now, thanks in part to the great response from folks attending LumaCon. “Maker Comics: Draw a Comic!” by J.P. Coovert tops the chart, as an easily-recommended kid-friendly guide to writing and drawing comic books. And Kimberly Lemming’s Mead Mishaps novel “That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon” returns this week in the Emporium’s No. 5 spot.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones’ by James Clear – An anecdotal collection of inspirational stories and strategies for breaking bad habits, making time for new ones, finding motivation, and getting one’s life on track.

2. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (“The Nightingale”) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

3. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

4. ‘Witch King’ by Martha Wells – The author of the bestselling “Murderbot Diaries” series returns to fantasy with this layered and complex novel of demons, magic and family intrigues.

5. ‘House of Flame and Shadow’ by Sarah J. Maas – The third entry in Maas’ “Cresent City” fantasy/romance series. This is an Indie Bookstore exclusive edition featuring bonus chapters.

6. ‘Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers’ by Jesse Q. Sutanto – A cozy mystery set in a tea shop in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Featuring a little old lady sleuth, a murdered stranger, a mysterious flash drive and a collection of tea-shop customers, any of whom may be suspects.

7. ‘Sorrowland’ by Rivers Solomon – A genre-bending American Gothic that examines our history of colonization, racism, and religious oppression through the eyes of a nystagmic young woman on the run from a cult.

8. ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

9. ‘Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray – This Irish tragicomedy examines the troubled Barnes family as their world crumbles in the wake of the 2008 economic crash and a series of personal disasters (including the titular bee sting). Shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize and one of the New York Times top 10 books of 2023.

10. ‘Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame’ by Olivia Ford – A heartwarming tale of Jenny, a septuagenarian whose life has been dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren, but finds herself wanting more, so she secretly applies to be a contestant on a British baking show. Soon, Jenny becomes a rising star, but her newfound celebrity threatens to upend everything.

Kids & Young Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘Just Harriet’ by Elana K. Arnold – A middle-grade mystery featuring a young girl named Harriet who doesn’t always tell the truth. Harriet must spend the summer at her Nanu’s bed and breakfast on Marble Island, and she’s not happy about this change of plans. But soon Harriet finds a mystery, which seems to involve her dad, and sets out to solve it.