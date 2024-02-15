Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Atomic Habits’ hits No. 1 on rainy week in Petaluma

What books are Petalumans reading? And what the ‘Weird Book of the Week’?|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
February 14, 2024, 5:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Weird Book of the Week

The Plastic Priest’ (Cemetery Dance, 2023) by Nicole Cushing – Mother Kaye, a struggling, somewhat progressive Episcopalian priest assigned to a church in the conservative small town of Owlingsville, Indiana, finds herself at odds with the close-minded and gossipy townies and the need to keep her husband’s pagan proclivities secret. In the process, she begins to lose her faith, and starts to question her sanity. And at that point, things start to get weird. Cushing, who won the Bram Stoker Award for her shocking debut novel “Mr. Suicide,” delivers a fascinating character study that satirizes American mega-church culture with scintillating prose, genuine chills, and a great deal of black humor, all while keeping her story anchored in a very real feeling Midwest.

February in Petaluma brings plenty of rain, which I always see as a great excuse to stay in and read a book. Whether you’re starting something new and buzz-worthy or finally getting around to a time-tested classic, there is always something magical about losing yourself in a story as the rain provides a staccato soundtrack.

Popular books at Copperfield’s this week include a number of titles that have charted before, including James Clear’s self-help guide “Atomic Habits” at No. 1, James McBride’s “Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” at No. 3, Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” at No. 8 and Paul Murray’s “Bee Sting” at No. 9.

Books new to the list include Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” (No. 2), which explores a lesser-known aspect of the Vietnam War, those who served in the Army Nurse Corps. Martha Wells’ “Witch King” (No. 4), marking the “Murderbot Diaries” author’s return to fantasy after many years. Sarah J. Maas’ “House of Flame and Shadow” (No. 5), the third book of her “Crescent City” series (in an Indie Bookstore exclusive edition). And “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” (No. 6), a cozy, Chinatown-set mystery by Jesse Q. Sutanto.

Comics, graphic novels, and manga are hot at the Word Horde Emporium right now, thanks in part to the great response from folks attending LumaCon. “Maker Comics: Draw a Comic!” by J.P. Coovert tops the chart, as an easily-recommended kid-friendly guide to writing and drawing comic books. And Kimberly Lemming’s Mead Mishaps novel “That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon” returns this week in the Emporium’s No. 5 spot.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones’ by James Clear – An anecdotal collection of inspirational stories and strategies for breaking bad habits, making time for new ones, finding motivation, and getting one’s life on track.

2. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (“The Nightingale”) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

3. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

4. ‘Witch King’ by Martha Wells – The author of the bestselling “Murderbot Diaries” series returns to fantasy with this layered and complex novel of demons, magic and family intrigues.

5. ‘House of Flame and Shadow’ by Sarah J. Maas – The third entry in Maas’ “Cresent City” fantasy/romance series. This is an Indie Bookstore exclusive edition featuring bonus chapters.

6. ‘Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers’ by Jesse Q. Sutanto – A cozy mystery set in a tea shop in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Featuring a little old lady sleuth, a murdered stranger, a mysterious flash drive and a collection of tea-shop customers, any of whom may be suspects.

7. ‘Sorrowland’ by Rivers Solomon – A genre-bending American Gothic that examines our history of colonization, racism, and religious oppression through the eyes of a nystagmic young woman on the run from a cult.

8. ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

9. ‘Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray – This Irish tragicomedy examines the troubled Barnes family as their world crumbles in the wake of the 2008 economic crash and a series of personal disasters (including the titular bee sting). Shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize and one of the New York Times top 10 books of 2023.

10. ‘Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame’ by Olivia Ford – A heartwarming tale of Jenny, a septuagenarian whose life has been dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren, but finds herself wanting more, so she secretly applies to be a contestant on a British baking show. Soon, Jenny becomes a rising star, but her newfound celebrity threatens to upend everything.

Kids & Young Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘Just Harriet’ by Elana K. Arnold – A middle-grade mystery featuring a young girl named Harriet who doesn’t always tell the truth. Harriet must spend the summer at her Nanu’s bed and breakfast on Marble Island, and she’s not happy about this change of plans. But soon Harriet finds a mystery, which seems to involve her dad, and sets out to solve it.

2. ‘Waverider A Graphic Novel’ by Kazu Kibuishi – The long-awaited conclusion to Kazu Kibuishi’s “Amulet” series, which blends science fiction and fantasy tropes and features gorgeous artwork.

3. ‘Harriet Tells the Truth’ by Elana K. Arnold – The third book in Arnold’s Harriet mysteries finds Harriet trying to solve a poisoning on Marble Island. Is the culprit one of the guests staying at Nanu’s bed and breakfast?

4. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – Recently awarded the Newberry Medal for Children’s Literature. A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

5. ‘The Stonekeeper’ by Kazu Kibuishi – The first book in Kibuishi’s bestselling “Amulet” graphic novel series involves two kids searching for their missing mother in a strange world of talking animals, weird plants, and robots.

6. ‘If Only I Had Told Her’ Laura Nowlin – A Young Adult romance novel that serves as a companion to Laura Nowlin’s 2013 book ‘If He Had Been With Me.’ Told through multiple perspectives, ‘If Only I Had Told Her’ confronts tragedy and its aftermath, so expect tears.

7. ‘All We Need Is Love and a Really Soft Pillow’ by Peter H. Reynolds and Henry Rocket Reynolds – A picture book written by author/illustrator Reynolds (“The Dot”) and his 12-year-old son, “All We Need Is Love and a Really Soft Pillow” asks what one really needs to be happy in a world filled with material things that come and (just as frequently) go.

8. ‘Don’t Trust Cats’ by Dev Petty – The second book of Dev Petty’s “Life Lessons from Chip the Dog.” Chip is a well-meaning pooch, who struggles a bit to be a good boy, and he’s got plenty of advice to share. Illustrated by Mike Boldt.

9. ‘Map of Flames: The Forgotten Five, Book 1’ by Lisa McMann – A group of super-powered children, the descendants of a group of criminals who fled Estero City 15 years ago, must travel to the city to deliver a map. Can these kids, who grew up in isolation, adapt and avoid detection in a city where being supernatural is a crime?

10. ‘Love from Bluey’ by Suzy Brumm – Based on the award-winning Australian animated series, “Love from Bluey” is a bedtime story book.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘Maker Comics: Draw a Comic!’ by J.P. Coovert – A delightful, kid-friendly guide to making comics. Through a series of projects strung together by a narrative about saving a comics library from a greedy developer, readers will learn how to script, draw, pencil, ink, print and bind a comic book.

2. ‘Spy x Family, Volume 1’ by Tatsuya Endo – The first volume in the popular action/comedy manga series about a master spy’s fake family, which includes a skilled assassin, a young telepath and a dog with precognitive abilities.

3. ‘Vagabond: VIZBIG Edition, Volume 1’ by Takehiko Inoue – A manga omnibus dramatizing the life of Miyamoto Musahi, Edo-era samurai, warrior-philosopher, and author of the classic text on The Way of the Sword, ‘The Book of Five Rings.’

4. ‘Patricia Wants to Cuddle’ by Samantha Allen – “The Bachelor” meets “The X-Files” as the cast and crew of a sleazy reality television show arrive on a mysterious island in the Pacific Northwest for the show’s finale. But local Sasquatch Patricia is also there, and, as the title says, Patricia wants to cuddle. A quick-paced, campy, queer creature-feature.

5. ‘That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon’ by Kimberly Lemming – The first of Lemming’s “Mead Mishaps” series introduces spice trader Cinnamon, who would prefer to avoid adventures and danger, but gets swept up in a demon’s quest to rid the world of the evil witch enslaving his people. A cozy fantasy for folks who wished “Legends & Lattes” was spicier.

Weird Book of the Week

The Plastic Priest’ (Cemetery Dance, 2023) by Nicole Cushing – Mother Kaye, a struggling, somewhat progressive Episcopalian priest assigned to a church in the conservative small town of Owlingsville, Indiana, finds herself at odds with the close-minded and gossipy townies and the need to keep her husband’s pagan proclivities secret. In the process, she begins to lose her faith, and starts to question her sanity. And at that point, things start to get weird. Cushing, who won the Bram Stoker Award for her shocking debut novel “Mr. Suicide,” delivers a fascinating character study that satirizes American mega-church culture with scintillating prose, genuine chills, and a great deal of black humor, all while keeping her story anchored in a very real feeling Midwest.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor