Petaluma Bestsellers: Cold weather perfect for eerie books

We’re in the middle of a cold and rainy January, which sets a rather Gothic mood, as we huddle in, bundle up, and read while keeping warm.|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
January 17, 2024, 11:10AM
Updated 14 minutes ago

Weird Book of the Week

Don’t Look Now’ (NYRB Classics, 2008) by Daphne du Maurier – Considered to be one of the great Gothic novelists of the 20th century, Daphne du Maurier (1907–1989) packs a lot into a short story, and this collection – drawn from her five collections published between 1940 and 1971 – showcases her controlled voice, dark imagination, twisted plotting and macabre humor. Stand-out tales include the title story, “Don’t Look Now,” which was adapted into Nicholas Roeg’s (reasonably faithful) 1973 eponymous thriller with Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, “The Blue Lenses,” a weird tale of a woman recovering from eye surgery who begins to see people as animals, and “The Birds,” which is far bleaker an environmental apocalypse than Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 Sonoma County-set adaptation.

We’re in the middle of a cold and rainy January, which sets a rather Gothic mood, as we huddle in, bundle up, and read while keeping warm.

I’ve been reading a spot of Edgar Allan Poe lately, in anticipation of his 215th birthday on Friday, January 19. I’ve also (blame Poe) been thinking of a handful of authors who have passed away this January, namely horror film scholar David J. Skal, weird fiction author Fred Chappell, influential short story writer Howard Waldrop and Oakland-based author Terry Bisson. I frequently recommend Bisson’s humorous short story “Bears Discover Fire,” an easy (and worthwhile) one to find and read online.

Hot titles on Copperfield’s adult list include James McBride’s “Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.” which climbs to the No. 1 position this week, with David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at No. 2. Sarah J. Maas’ YA crossover fairytale “A Court of Thorns and Roses” appears this week at No. 3, and Rick Rubin’s nonfiction “The Creative Act” climbs up a few spots to No. 4.

New to the adult list this week are a pair of Booker Prize finalists ‒ Paul Harding’s “This Other Eden,” a weighty novel of race relations and finding dignity in the face of intolerance, and Paul Murray’s “Bee Sting,” a tragicomic novel about an Irish family dealing with disasters both national and personal.

New to the Copperfield’s kids list is “Divine Rivals” by Rebecca Ross at No. 6, which pits a pair of young reporters against one another in an enemies-to-lovers romance, with tea and typewriters. And at No. 9 is “Last Girls Standing” by Jenniter Dugan, in which a pair of camp counselors who survived a massacre deal with the aftermath … and some hidden secrets.

Romantacy is still hot at the Word Horde Emporium as two titles from the “Spice Cabinet,” Scarlett St. Clair’s “Mountains Made of Glass” and Laura Thalassa “Pestilence” make the list. The first is a spicy fairytale romance, the second imagines one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as a hunky, brooding fellow.

Both are the first books in a very popular series.

Fiction and Non-Fiction Adult

1. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

2. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

3. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

4. ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being,’ by Rick Rubin – Grammy-winning music producer Rubin set out to write a book on how to create a great work of art. But upon writing it, discovered that he had instead written a book on how to be. A philosophical inquiry into the nature of creativity and walking the artist’s path.

5. ‘This Other Eden,’ by Paul Harding – Recently released in paperback, Harding’s Faulknerian novel “This Other Eden” was inspired by Malaga Island, one of the first interracial communities in America. This flood-filled novel was a 2023 National Book Award finalist and was shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.

6. ‘Bee Sting,’ by Paul Murray – This Irish tragicomedy examines the troubled Barnes family as their world crumbles in the wake of the 2008 economic crash and a series of personal disasters (including the titular bee sting). Shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize and one of the New York Times top 10 books of 2023.

7. ‘The Wager,’ by David Grann – Subtitled “A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” this new historical thriller from the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z” tells the true story of the British vessel The Wager, which was shipwrecked in 1741, its survivors eventually pitted against each other on a deserted island.

8. ‘Iron Flame,’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than “Fourth Wing,” as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

9. ‘How to Know a Person,’ by David Brooks – NYT columnist, sandwich shop critic and well-paid pundit Brooks’ latest book promises to be a heartfelt guide to fostering deeper connections with others.

10. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamorous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.

Kids Fiction and Nonfiction

1. ‘The Babysitters Club: Claudia and the Bad Joke,’ by Ann M. Martin – When Claudia ends up with a broken leg thanks to a mean practical joke by Betsy Sobak, one of her charges, she considers quitting the Baby-Sitters Club. But Kristy thinks Betsy needs to be taught a lesson. And with that, the joke war is on.

2. ‘The Hunger Games,’ by Suzanne Collins – In a future world, children are taken from their homes to battle to the death in a world-wide television show.

3. ‘Wings of Fire: Winter Turning,’ by Tui T. Sutherland – This seventh volume of the graphic novel adaptation of Sutherland’s bestselling “Wings of Fire” series finds young IceWing dragon Winter seeking to find and redeem his runaway sister, Icicle, but soon the dragonets find themselves up against the cruel machinations of Queen Scarlet, and, perhaps the biggest threat: their own family.

4. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers,’ by Dav Pilkey – When the Cat Kid Comic Club members learn that one of their comics is going to be published, imposter syndrome kicks in. How will they conquer doubt and fear? Through hilarious mini-comics, of course. From the creator of “Captain Underpants” and “Dog Man.”

5. ‘Heartstopper Volume 5,’ by Alice Oseman – In this fifth volume of Oseman’s LGBTQ+ graphic novel series, Nick and Charlie ponder taking their relationship to the next level, but change is on the horizon, as Nick is headed off to university next year.

6. ‘Divine Rivals,’ by Rebecca Ross – In this Young Adult enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance, two rival journalists, Iris Winnow and Roman Kitt are thrown together in a war between gods. Typewriters, tea, witty banter and epic world-building.

7. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible,’ by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

8. ‘From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star,’ by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro – A standalone adventure novel set in the world of Percy Jackson, featuring two of the series’ most popular characters, demigods Nico de Angelo and Will Solace.

9. ‘Last Girls Standing,’ by Jenniter Dugan – A queer YA psychological thriller following a pair of final girls, Cherry and Sloan, summer camp counselors who survived a terrible massacre. But as Sloan begins to investigate the motives behind the murders, she begins to suspect Cherry knows more than she’s willing to reveal.

10. ‘Story of Gumluck the Wizard,’ by Adam Rex – An adorable new chapter book series begins with Gumluck a well-meaning little wizard who desperately wants to be a helpful hero. Fairytale magic, humorous action and the power of friendship.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘Mountains Made of Glass,’ by Scarlett St. Clair – A spicy enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance mash-up of fairy tales, including Beauty and the Beast. Banished for killing an elven prince in the form of a terrible toad, Gesela must live with the toad’s brother, the beast. Can she guess his true name and find freedom?

2. ‘Delicious in Dungeon, Volume 1,’ by Ryoko Kui – A dungeon adventuring party is decimated by a dragon, losing all their money and provisions. They return to the dungeon to rescue a fallen member, but without money, how will they survive? By living off the dungeon, cooking and eating the monsters that would try to eat them, of course! This humorous culinary manga was recently adapted into an Anime series currently playing on Netflix.

3. ‘The Library of the Dead,’ by T. L. Huchu – Scottish history and Zimbabwean magic collide when high school dropout Ropa, who can talk to the dead, finds an occult library hidden beneath Edinburgh. The first of Huchu’s Edinburgh Nights series.

4. ‘Pestilence,’ by Laura Thalassa – A spicy apocalyptic romance. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have arrived on earth, bringing certain destruction. Firefighter Sarah Burns tries to save her town by shooting Pestilence off his horse, but the horsemen can’t be killed, and takes Sarah prisoner. And soon after, Sarah begins developing feelings for her captor. The first of Thalassa’s Four Horsemen series.

5. ‘The Fisherman,’ by John Langan – This Bram Stoker Award-winning novel is a profound meditation of loss, grief and fishing, by way of an American weird tale.

Weird Book of the Week

Don’t Look Now’ (NYRB Classics, 2008) by Daphne du Maurier – Considered to be one of the great Gothic novelists of the 20th century, Daphne du Maurier (1907–1989) packs a lot into a short story, and this collection – drawn from her five collections published between 1940 and 1971 – showcases her controlled voice, dark imagination, twisted plotting and macabre humor. Stand-out tales include the title story, “Don’t Look Now,” which was adapted into Nicholas Roeg’s (reasonably faithful) 1973 eponymous thriller with Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, “The Blue Lenses,” a weird tale of a woman recovering from eye surgery who begins to see people as animals, and “The Birds,” which is far bleaker an environmental apocalypse than Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 Sonoma County-set adaptation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor