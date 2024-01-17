‘ Don’t Look Now ’ (NYRB Classics, 2008) by Daphne du Maurier – Considered to be one of the great Gothic novelists of the 20th century, Daphne du Maurier (1907–1989) packs a lot into a short story, and this collection – drawn from her five collections published between 1940 and 1971 – showcases her controlled voice, dark imagination, twisted plotting and macabre humor. Stand-out tales include the title story, “Don’t Look Now,” which was adapted into Nicholas Roeg’s (reasonably faithful) 1973 eponymous thriller with Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, “The Blue Lenses,” a weird tale of a woman recovering from eye surgery who begins to see people as animals, and “The Birds,” which is far bleaker an environmental apocalypse than Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 Sonoma County-set adaptation.

We’re in the middle of a cold and rainy January, which sets a rather Gothic mood, as we huddle in, bundle up, and read while keeping warm.

I’ve been reading a spot of Edgar Allan Poe lately, in anticipation of his 215th birthday on Friday, January 19. I’ve also (blame Poe) been thinking of a handful of authors who have passed away this January, namely horror film scholar David J. Skal, weird fiction author Fred Chappell, influential short story writer Howard Waldrop and Oakland-based author Terry Bisson. I frequently recommend Bisson’s humorous short story “Bears Discover Fire,” an easy (and worthwhile) one to find and read online.

Hot titles on Copperfield’s adult list include James McBride’s “Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.” which climbs to the No. 1 position this week, with David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at No. 2. Sarah J. Maas’ YA crossover fairytale “A Court of Thorns and Roses” appears this week at No. 3, and Rick Rubin’s nonfiction “The Creative Act” climbs up a few spots to No. 4.

New to the adult list this week are a pair of Booker Prize finalists ‒ Paul Harding’s “This Other Eden,” a weighty novel of race relations and finding dignity in the face of intolerance, and Paul Murray’s “Bee Sting,” a tragicomic novel about an Irish family dealing with disasters both national and personal.

New to the Copperfield’s kids list is “Divine Rivals” by Rebecca Ross at No. 6, which pits a pair of young reporters against one another in an enemies-to-lovers romance, with tea and typewriters. And at No. 9 is “Last Girls Standing” by Jenniter Dugan, in which a pair of camp counselors who survived a massacre deal with the aftermath … and some hidden secrets.

Romantacy is still hot at the Word Horde Emporium as two titles from the “Spice Cabinet,” Scarlett St. Clair’s “Mountains Made of Glass” and Laura Thalassa “Pestilence” make the list. The first is a spicy fairytale romance, the second imagines one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as a hunky, brooding fellow.

Both are the first books in a very popular series.

Fiction and Non-Fiction Adult

1. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

2. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,’ by David Grann – Now a major motion picture by Martin Scorsese, this haunting true-life murder mystery examines a series of shocking murders in the 1920s and the newly-formed FBI’s role in investigating those crimes.

3. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

4. ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being,’ by Rick Rubin – Grammy-winning music producer Rubin set out to write a book on how to create a great work of art. But upon writing it, discovered that he had instead written a book on how to be. A philosophical inquiry into the nature of creativity and walking the artist’s path.

5. ‘This Other Eden,’ by Paul Harding – Recently released in paperback, Harding’s Faulknerian novel “This Other Eden” was inspired by Malaga Island, one of the first interracial communities in America. This flood-filled novel was a 2023 National Book Award finalist and was shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize.

6. ‘Bee Sting,’ by Paul Murray – This Irish tragicomedy examines the troubled Barnes family as their world crumbles in the wake of the 2008 economic crash and a series of personal disasters (including the titular bee sting). Shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize and one of the New York Times top 10 books of 2023.

7. ‘The Wager,’ by David Grann – Subtitled “A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” this new historical thriller from the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z” tells the true story of the British vessel The Wager, which was shipwrecked in 1741, its survivors eventually pitted against each other on a deserted island.

8. ‘Iron Flame,’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than “Fourth Wing,” as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.