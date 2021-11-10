Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Dune’ rules Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 7, 2021

This is pretty amazing, and it borders on the unprecedented.

For the fourth week in a row, the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma is “Dune,” the 1965 novel that inspired the controversial blockbuster movie. What’s even more amazing is that this week, for the first time, two other “Dune” novels have found themselves on the local Top 10 list as well. In the No. 2 spot is “Dune Messiah, the 1969 sequel to “Dune,” which begins to hint at just how weird this series is about to get. In the No. 4 spot is Herbert’s fourth in the series, “God Emperor of Dune,” skipping the third place spot – that belongs to Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment” – but also making one wonder what happened to the “Dune” series’ own third place entry, “Children of Dune”?

It would take a sand worm smarter than me to figure it out.

Elsewhere on the list, it appears to be the gift-giving season, because in the No. 7 spot, for the first time since the last holiday season, is “Petaluma,” a pictorial history of Petaluma and a perfect gift for relatives. No. 8, which ruled the Top 10 last year, for similar reasons, is ”The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide.”

Odds are good that the Petaluma books will soon be making an charge up the list to duke it out with the “Dune” titles as local book-buyers draw closer to Christmas.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Considered one of the greatest science fiction epics of all time, it’s the sweeping story of a prince, a planet and lots of really weird stuff, from heart-plugs and sand worms to space-travelling spice and some truly twisted politics.

2. ‘Dune Messiah,’ by Frank Herbert – The second “Dune” book in Herbert’s series of six science-fiction novels, “Dune Messiah” takes place 12 years after the final events described in the book that started it all.

3. ‘Bewilderment,’ by Richard Powers – The bestselling author of “The Overstory” follows up his Pulitzer-winning eco-epic with an intimate novel about a biologist and his troubled 9-year-old son bonding over science and the fate of the earth after a devastating tragedy.

4. ‘God Emperor of Dune,’ by Frank Herbert – Published in 1981, and the fourth of six “Dune” novels by Herbert.

5. ‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout – From the Pulitzer-winning novelist who gave us “My Name Lucy Barton,” a third book about real-life academic Lucy Barton explores her tricky semi-friendship with her ex-husband William.

6. ‘Our Country Friends,’ by Gary Shteyngart – Described by at least one book critic as “the great American pandemic novel,” this comedic-dramatic-traumatic-idiosyncratic delight tells the story of a group of friends – and one famous movie star – who gather at a large estate in March of 2020, not knowing they’ll be stuck together for a very, very long time.

7. ‘Petaluma,’ by Simone Wilson – Petaluma’s entry in the iconic “Images of America” series tells the story of our town in historical pictures.

8. ‘Petaluma wetlands Field Guide,’ by John Shribbs – All the information you need for hiking around Petaluma’s rich and bird-filled wetlands areas.

9. ‘Piranesi,’ by Susanna Clarke – From the author of “Jonathan Strange and Mrr. Norrell” comes another strange and delightful tale about a person trapped in an endlessly explorable house where magic may or may not be a curse and an explanation.

10. ‘Silver View,’ by John le Carré – The late great novelist’s final fully-completed novel is a story about all the things Carré was known for, mainly everything that is unknown.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

2. ‘Babysitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs,’ by Ann M. Martin – The adventures continue, this time with plot problems arising from a pair of school time girls with superiority problem..

3. ‘Dragon Masters: Howl of the Wind Dragon’ by Tracy West – More dragons. More howling. More epic adventure.

4. ‘Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales No. 11: Cold War Correspondent,’ by Nathan Hale – These twisty tales just keep getting better. This one is narrated by Marguerite Higgins, a real-life war correspondent who risked her life as a frontline reporter during the Korean War.

5. ‘The Bad Guys in They’re Bee-Hind You!’ by Aaron Blabey – They are big, they are bad (sort of, but not really) and now they have big bad bee problems.

6. ‘Friends: Friends Forever,’ by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham – The third book in this series of graphic novels with “friends” in their titles, this one is about learning to love yourself, which is easier to say than to do when you are a kid.

7. ‘Star Friends: Mirror Magic,’ by Linda Chapman, illustrated by Lucy Fleming – Mia and her friends believe in magic, which comes in handy when they encounter a world of Star Animals, all gorgeously illustrated in beautiful black and white images..

8. ‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – Wendy the Wanderer has always lived in Trubble town, but never allowed to live up to her name until her dad leaves town on a business trip – and she suddenly has the freedom to explore her very strange home.

9. ‘Willodeen’ by Katherine Applegate – From the acclaimed novelist comes the story of an inanimate animal that comes to life, and the orphaned girl who determines to keep the magical creature safe.

10. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ by Karen McManus – In this popular YA novel, five students are sentenced to detention. One of them dies. Who did it?

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.